CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Lakeside girls, Wiregrass boys take titles

The Lakeside Chiefs girls and the Wiregrass Kings boys cross country teams had a winning Saturday as both captured a team title and had the top individual finisher at the Glenwood Finish on the 50 meet in Phenix City.

The Chiefs girls team, behind three top-10 finishers, including individual winner Chloe Helms, edged the Kings for the top spot with 40 points to 53 with Glenwood (75 points) third. The Kings, with Riley Treadaway leading the way, won the boys title with 38 points to Southern Prep’s 58 points. There were three other girls teams and seven other boys teams with runners, but not enough for scoring.

Chloe Helms won the girls 5K (3.1 mile) race in 21 minutes and 5.9 seconds. Addy Helms captured fourth place with a 26.11.7 time and Eliza Eriksen took 10th in 30:13.6. Other Lakeside finishers were Addy Berry (30:46.4, 11th place), Skylynn Clark (31:56.1, 14th) and Ava Witcher (32:34.2, 17th).

The Kings boys had three runners in the top seven, led by Riley Treadaway’s winning time of 17:39.5. Brayden Treadaway was fourth in 19:12.2 and Ethan Hodges seventh in 20:58.7. Jonathan Treadaway (21:59.8, 11th) and Elijah Hodges (23:02.9, 15th) were the next finishers.

The Wiregrass Kings girls’ second-place finish was paced by Bree Thompson and Claudia Perry. Thompson finished third individually with a 25:23.4 time and Perry placed sixth with a 26:41.3 time. Madison Williams (31:00.7) and Rebekah Barron (31:20.1) finished 12th and 13th among the 22 runners.

The Lakeside boys were led at the meet by Evan Sellers, who had an eighth-place time of 21:39. Tucker Stevenson (23:21.7) was the only other Chiefs runner, finishing in 18th place.

The Lakeside junior varsity boys finished in fourth place in the 2-mile run. John Peak paced the effort with an 11th-place time of 15:29.8. The other Chiefs JV boys runners were Logan Clark (27th place), Michael Hamilton (30th), Sanders Raines (31st) and Lawson Raines (35th).

The Wiregrass Kings did not have any runners in girls or boys junior varsity.

Some teams in Andalusia: After Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational in Enterprise, many teams are taking the week off, though a handful of teams are competing at the Covington County Home 2 meet on Thursday.

Geneva, New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Opp, Zion Chapel and Kinston join six others, mostly from the Andalusia area, for the meet at the Covington County Track, hosted by Straughn.

The meet starts with a junior varsity 2-mile run at 4:15 p.m., followed by the varsity girls 5K at 5 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:30 p.m.

Enterprise at Oak Mountain: Enterprise ventures outside the area to compete Saturday morning at the Oak Mountain Invitational in metro Birmingham.

Overall, 31 teams are registered for the meet, which is divided into four races at Heardmon Park. There is a girls A 5K race for the top 15 runners of each team and a girls B for any other runners. It is a similar break down for the boys (A, top 15; B, rest of runners).

The girls A race starts at 8 a.m., followed by the boys A race at 8:40 a.m. The two B races are 9:20 a.m. and 10 a.m. Enterprise has runners in all four divisions.

PCS JV in Montgomery: While its varsity teams are off, Providence Christian junior varsity teams are in action at Thursday’s Swoops’ Loop at Montgomery Academy.

The girls race is at 4:45 p.m. and the boys start at 5 p.m.

Debut meet: Both Ashford and Rehobeth had runners race at this past Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational in Enterprise, a novelty for both Houston County schools who have not had cross country in recent years.

Ashford had two runners at the meet, both in the JV girls 2-mile race. Lydia Ingram finished in 15th place and Carly Ingram 21st out of 41 runners. Ingram had a time of 16 minutes and 21.45 and Dawsey had a 17:08.11 time. Both girls are eighth graders.

Meanwhile, Justin Trawick, a senior, ran for Rehobeth in the boys varsity race and claimed a 19th-place finish out of 52 runners. He recorded a 21:56.01 time in his first cross country race.