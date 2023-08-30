The Providence Christian boys and Enterprise girls cross country varsity teams claimed team and individual titles at the season-opening Spread the Light Glow Run last Friday night at Dothan’s Landmark Park.

The Providence Christian boys, behind five runners in the top six, won the boys 5K race (3.1 miles) over Enterprise, 17 to 44. The Enterprise girls, behind five finishers in the top 11, edged Providence Christian, 27-32, in the girls 5K.

Houston Academy, Dothan, Northside Methodist and Emmanuel Christian all had runners race, but didn’t have enough for team scoring.

Individually, Cole Smith of Providence Christian won the boys race, while Emma McCrea won the girls event. Smith clocked in with a winning time of 17 minutes and 8.73 seconds, while McCrea had a winning mark of 21:03.32.

Smith led a 1-2-3 Providence charge at the top as Eagle teammates Hudson Jordan (17:13.36) and William Stanley (17:41.53) finished second and third. Enterprise’s Conrad Suter (18:34.54) was fourth. Providence runners Wyatt Mixson (19:03.39) and Will Nicholls (19:15.38) finished fifth and sixth.

Enterprise’s Brenynn Harmon (19:18.77) was seventh with Providence’s Jacob Mixson (19:21.14) and Josiah King (19:22.36) eighth and ninth. Enterprise’s Kristyan DeJesus (19:23.64) rounded out the top 10.

Dothan’s top runner was Jack Johnston (21:26.81) in 18th place. Houston Academy’s top runner was Brady Turner (21:32.30) in 20th place. Emmanuel Christian’s top placer was Peyton Gallimore (23:08.53) in 27th place and Northside Methodist’s top finisher was Wesley Brown (27:36.08) in 39th place.

On the girls side, Providence’s Millie Talmadge (21:11.78) finished second behind McCrea with Dothan’s Gabrielle Baker (21:59.23) in third and Providence Christian’s Madelyn Patterson (22:23.44) in fourth. Houston Academy’s Briana Hart (22:28.75) was fifth, followed by Providence Christian’s Brooke Stanley (22:38.11) and Houston Academy’s Emily Selig Pineda (22:48.76) in sixth and seventh place.

Enterprise’s Ammarie Jenkins (23:02.74), Hannah Nichols (23:34.09) and Kamryn Wile (23:41.83) rounded out the top 10.

Autumn Dressler (24:28.31) was Northside Methodist’s top placer, finishing in 13th place. Emmanuel Christian did not have a runner in the girls varsity race.

Enterprise dominates two-mile run: Enterprise dominated the girls and boys two-mile fun runs at the Spread the Light Glow run, winning both and having the top individual finisher. The event featured mostly seventh through ninth graders.

Abigail Padgett (16:52.77) won the girls race and Jaiden Bloodworth (13:57.48) the boys race.

Following Padgett in the top five of the girls division were Providence Christian’s Lizzie Dotson (16:56.69), Enterprise’s Emily de Hoyos (17:00.41), Houston Academy’s Inaaya Ateeque (18:04.38) and Dothan’s Allyson Chavez (18:27.45).

Finishing sixth through 10th were Providence Christian’s Juliette Hill (18:33.05), Enterprise’s Laely Jenkins (18:47.07), Providence Christian’s Sophia Richmond (18:57.54), Houston Academy’s Anna Owens (19:44.13) and Enterprise’s Jordyn Johnson (19:51.29).

Northside Methodist’s top runners – Sophia Pybus (19:52.03) and Marlo Greene (20:59.06) -- finished 11th and 12th. Lexi McElveen (28:18.84) was the lone Emmanuel Christian runner.

Finishing behind Bloodworth on the boys side were Houston Academy teammates Ivory McGriff (14:35.86) and Ganesh Avula (14:47.39) in second and third. Providence Christian’s Tyler Gallardo (14:50.96) and Houston Academy’s Logan Harrell (15:24.31) were fourth and fifth.

Providence Christian’s Andrew Nicholls (15:36.96) and Bradford Payne (15:42.90) finished sixth and seventh with Enterprise’s Harrison Booher (15:47.64), Northside Methodist’s Zane Jones (16:21.11) and Enterprise’s Josue Salinas (16:43.99) rounding out the top 10.

The Enterprise girls (with 31 points) outdistanced Providence Christian (53 points), Houston Academy (60) and Northside Methodist (90), while the Enterprise boys edged HA (27 to 31).

Moseley paces Zion Chapel: Alex Moseley finished in fourth place to pace Zion Chapel in the Montgomery Academy Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

Moseley finished in a time of 19 minutes and 27.01 seconds behind three runners from host Montgomery Academy, including just nine seconds behind the third-place finisher.

Landon Sawyer was Zion Chapel’s second highest finisher, taking 24th place among the 82 runners in 21:57.59. Ian Herbert (26:20.26) and Elijah Barker (26:28.98) were the other Rebel boys runners, placing 67th and 68th.

Zion Chapel did not have enough boys runners to qualify for team scoring.

There were no Zion Chapel runners in the girls varsity race.

The Zion Chapel JV boys finished second among five teams in the two-mile JV run, placing behind only Montgomery Academy. Bert Oggs (15:13.78) placed 11th, Trent Elrod (15:16.03) 12th, Layton McCollough (15:18.51) 13th and Joeb Bradley (16:37.38) 18th in the 52-runner field to pace Zion Chapel.

Brodie Davis (16:53.52) and Grady Meeks (17:01.80) placed 20th and 22nd.

In the girls division, Hannah Herbert (18:11.69) finished 17th, while Hudson Jones (20:52.74) and Khloe MeHaffey (21:48.49) placed 35th and 38th for Zion Chapel.

This week’s action: It’s a light week for area cross country teams with only two teams in action.

Both Dothan and Northside Methodist run at the MAazing 100 Minute Mash in Montgomery on Thursday at the Montgomery Academy campus.

The event is a 100-minute relay race with each relay team trying to run as many ½ mile loops as they can in 100 minutes. Divisions are Co-Ed High School, Co-Ed Middle School, High School Girls and High School Boys. The team with the most completed loops wins. Each school can enter as many teams as they want. All relay teams are 4-5 runners.

Northside Methodist and Dothan both have three co-ed high school teams entered. Dothan also has a co-ed middle school team entered.