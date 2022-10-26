CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Providence Christian, HA set for tougher section meet

The last two years, Providence Christian girls and boys cross country teams captured Class 3A, Section 1 titles on the way to winning state titles.

After moving up a classification, the road is a little tougher this year for the Eagles, who compete in a more top-heavy Class 4A, Section 1 meet on Thursday at Montgomery’s Gateway Park.

Providence Christian is joined by fellow Wiregrass programs Geneva and Houston Academy along with Andalusia, Booker T. Washington, Jackson, LAMP, Orange Beach, Satsuma, St. Michael Catholic of Fairhope and T.R. Miller at the meet.

The girls 5K race is expected to start at 9:30 a.m. with the boys race to follow around 10:15 a.m.

The Eagles are considered the favorites at the section meet, but is expected to get strong challenges from Houston Academy and St. Michael on the girls side and St. Michael and LAMP in the boys race.

Those teams are also expected to be among the top contenders for the Class 4A state title at the Oakville Indiana Mounds next Saturday, Nov. 5.

The top four teams at Thursday’s section meet advance to the state championships along with the top six individual finishers not on qualifying teams.

Providence Christian girls returned its top three state placers from last year and five of its top seven, including last year’s 3A individual champion Millie Talmadge, a sophomore. Junior Madelyn Patterson, who finished third at state, and sophomore Hannah Jacobs, a fifth-place state finisher, also returned this year. Elle Salter, the lone senior on this year’s team, is also back as is eighth grader Brooke Stanley, who both finished in the top third of last year’s state meet.

The Eagle boys lost star runner Conner Patterson, a two-time state individual champion now running in college at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, but the Eagles still have plenty of depth.

Sophomores Cole Smith, Hudson Jordan and William Stanley along with senior Banks Folger and junior Wyatt Mixson have all placed in the top 10 in races this season and all have run under 17-and-a-half minutes on the season. Smith and Jordan both have won individual titles during the season.

Folger, Smith and Stanley finished ninth, 10th and 11th at last year’s state meet. Jordan placed 20th and senior Nathan Nicholls took 28th at state last year.

The Houston Academy girls also returned a strong nucleus for this season after finishing as state runner-up to Providence in last year’s 3A meet. Like PCS, HA moved up to Class 4A this year.

Eighth-grader Emily Selig-Pineda, junior Holley Hart, sophomore Macauley Flanagan, eighth grader Brianna Hart and sophomore Virginia Peacock – all top 30 finishers at state last year, including three in the top 10 – are back for the Raiders.

Selig-Pineda finished seventh at state last year, while Holley Hart was ninth and Flanagan 10th. Brianna Hart placed 12th and Peacock 28th.

Class 7A, Section 2

Enterprise and Dothan are set to run in the Class 7A, Section 2 meet at Auburn’s Kiesel Park on Thursday.

Other teams competing are Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Opelika, Prattville and Smiths Station.

The top four teams advance to the Nov. 5 state meet at the Oakville Indian Mounds as do the top six individuals on non-qualifying teams.

A year ago, Enterprise girls and boys both qualified for state with fourth-place finishes, but this year’s field includes Opelika, which moved up after having success in Class 6A last year.

The 7A race runs at the same time as the Class 6A, Section 2 meet. The girls race is at 11 a.m. and the boys at 11:40 a.m.

Class 5A, Section 1

Charles Henderson and Headland runners plus the one member for Rehobeth race in the Class 5A, Section 1 Thursday at Bicentennial Park in Bay Minette, looking to qualify for state as individuals.

Other teams at the meet are Bayside Academy, Elberta, Faith Academy and Gulf Shores, who are expected to be the four state qualifying teams in both girls and boys. Headland, with seven boys runners, is the only other team with the needed five runners to qualify for team competition.

Headland has only four in girls entered. Charles Henderson has three boys runners and one girls runner at the meet, while Rehobeth has one boy runner in Justin Trawick.

Since only five teams have full rosters, the runners from Headland, Charles Henderson and Rehobeth have good chances to qualify as individuals for state.

Thursday’s section meet has the girls race at 11:15 a.m. and the boys at 11:50 a.m.

Class 3A, Section 1

Three local teams are represented at the Class 3A, Section 1 meet at Andalusia’s Covington County Schools Track on Thursday afternoon.

New Brockton and Opp have enough runners for team competition on the boys side. The two schools have only three each in girls and Ashford has two entered in the girls race, meaning any state qualifiers would have to be in finishing among the top six individuals.

Other teams in the 3A, Section 1 meet are Bayshore Christian, Cottage Hill Christian, Flomaton, Mobile Christian and Straughn.

The girls race starts at 4 p.m. and boys race at 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A-2A, Section 1

Four Wiregrass programs have representation at Thursday’s Class 1A-2A, Section 1 meet at the Covington County Schools Track – Goshen, Wicksburg, Zion Chapel and Kinston.

Other schools with runners at the meet are Fayetteville, Florala, Francis Marion, Horseshoe Bend, Pleasant Home, Red Level, St. Luke’s and University Charter.

Based off the entries listed on milesplit.com, it appears Kinston, Pleasant Home, St. Luke’s, Wicksburg and Zion Chapel have enough runners for the team competition on the boys side, while Horseshoe Bend join the five in the girls team competition. The runners from the other schools compete for individual qualifying spots.

The top four finishing teams and top six individuals on non-qualifying teams qualify for the state meet on Nov. 5 at the Oakville Indian Mounds.

The 1A-2A girls race starts at 3 p.m. with the boys at 3:30 p.m.