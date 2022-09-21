CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Providence Invite slated for Saturday

Two high school cross country meets are on tap Saturday, including the Providence Invite at Dothan’s Eastgate Park.

Nine teams are registered for the Providence event, including Dothan, Houston Academy, Enterprise and the host Eagles. Also with runners at the meet are Pike Road, Rehobeth, Geneva, Headland and Wicksburg.

The boys varsity 5K race is at 8 a.m. and girls 5K at 8:35 a.m. Following that is a Community Open 5K fun-run race that allows kids and adults to run the course with no entry fee required. The Community Open is being conducted to help raise awareness for Providence Christian’s Student Learning Services (Grades 1-3).

Also on Saturday is the Covington County Schools 3 meet in Andalusia. It features 11 schools, including Dothan Eagle coverage teams Northside Methodist, Ashford, New Brockton and Opp. Other teams are Flomaton, Mobile Christian, Pleasant Home, Red Level, Straughn and T.R. Miller.

The meet starts with a junior varsity 2-mile run at 9 a.m., followed by varsity girls at 9:40 and varsity boys at 10:05 a.m.

Enterprise girls fare well: The Enterprise girls had solid performances at the Oak Mountain Invitational this past Saturday, with the older team finishing fourth out of 10 teams in the A race and the other team third out of 10 teams in the B race.

In the A race, all six EHS runners finished in the top 40 percent of the 94-runner field with Emma McCrea leading the way with a 12th place finish and time of 21 minutes and 27.89. Ammarie Jenkins (22:43.37), Hanna Nichols (23:02.83), Kamryn Wile (23:04.37) finished 25th, 26th and 27th, while Natalie Prater (23:37.07) and Madeline Nichols (24:09.10) finished 33rd and 39th.

In the B race, the Wildcats had eight runners in the top 35 percent of the 103-runner field. Lilly Anne Windham (25:08.86) placed seventh and Sarah Pregana (25:18.83) 11th. Isabella Hooper (25:49.21), Layla Jones (25:57.71), Catherine Tindol (25:57.59) and Joselyn Weilbacher (25:57.81) finished 17th through 20th. Elise Pierce (26:46.69) took 27th, Laely Jenkins (27:00.65) 32nd and Leanna Carr (27:52.32) 37th.

Boys also at OM: The Enterprise boys team also ran at the Oak Mountain Invitational, finishing seventh out of 14 teams in the A race and fifth out of nine in the B race.

In the A race, Michael Bowden finished in 12th place with a 17:40.21 time. Jacob Tillery (18:54.74) and Conrad Suter (19:29.02) finished 38th and 50th, respectively, among the 168 runners. Griffin Gwaltney (53rd place, 19:33.32), Kristyan DeJesus (59th, 20:10.44) and Christopher Jones (67th, 20:29.87) were the next EHS finishers.

In the B race, 10 Wildcat runners finished in the top half of the 162-runner field, led by Caleb Nichols (21:07.17) in 19th place. Kaleb Ogden (21:16.30) and Jacob Von Mahland (21:22.65) finished 22nd and 24th, respectively, followed by Nick Viands (34th, 22:01.47), Hiro Sims (37th, 22:09.78), Noah McLeod (47th, 22:43.19), Ron Pike (50th place, 22:51.97), Aiden Bonilla (51st, 22:54.16), Harrison Booher (55th, 23:03.74) and Landon Jones (58th, 23:25.65).

Geneva’s Ward, Kinston’s Tew win: Geneva’s Kaden Ward and Kinston’s Colby Tew took the girls and boys races at this past Saturday’s CCS 2 meet in Andalusia.

Ward won the girls 5K in 25:53:36, beating out Straughn’s Reagan Bartholomew (26:42.90) and New Brockton’s Casey Williams (28:46.82), the second and third-place finishers.

Tew, meanwhile, earned a winning 19:18.78 in the boys race with Zion Chapel’s Cole Charles (19:31.85) finishing second and New Brockton’s Grason Wallace (19:35.87) third.

Finishing fourth and fifth in the girls race were Andalusia’s Madison Webb (28:59.25) and Ella Ward (29:00.62), followed by Kinston’s Paisley Clark (29:33.46) in sixth.

In the boys race, Pleasant Home’s Vance Kelley (20:28.49) and Jackson Hawkins (21:02.78) were fourth and fifth with Geneva’s Seth Barnes (21:23.97) and Lawson Demmer (21:26.08) sixth and seventh and Zion Chapel’s Landon Sawyer (21:26.87) eighth.

Andalusia won the girls team competition and Zion Chapel the boys title.

Geneva’s Jordan wins JV race: Geneva’s Dallan Jordan won the boys two-mile JV race at the CCS 2 meet with a 13:39.39 time. Zion Chapel’s Austin Pritchett (14:30.69) and Layton McCollough (14:32.24) finished second and third.

On the girls side, Straughn’s Kaitlyn Bybee (15:02.62) won with Zion Chapel’s Thresa Clary (15:25.51) second. Straughn’s Faith Elb (15:31.01) was third and Zion Chapel’s Hannah Herbert (16:48.53) fourth.

Kings’ Treadaway wins: The Wiregrass Kings’ Riley Treadaway won Eastwood Christian’s Warrior Invitational last Thursday in Montgomery.

Treadaway edged out Bessemer Academy’s Eli Wharton by five seconds, winning in 17:17.32. Brayden Treadaway (18:10.73) finished fourth, Ethan Hodges (21:24.70) 16th and Jonathan Treadaway (22:03.00) 20th for the Kings among the 47 runners.

On the girls side, the Kings’ Bree Thompson (24:59.30) took fourth, Claudia Perry (26:14.61) seventh and Elliette Jones (28:33.47) 11th among the 29 runners.

Both the Kings boys and girls finished second in close finishes. The boys were two points behind Southern Prep Academy (47 to 49) and the girls six behind Trinity Christian (27 to 33).

Helms leads Lakeside: Lakeside School’s Chloe Helms finished as runner-up at the Deerfield-Windsor Invitational in Albany, Ga., on Saturday, helping the Chiefs to a 10-place finish among 16 teams.

Helms finished in 20:05.18, behind only St. Anne Pacelli’s Georgy Helmers (19:17.30). Addy Helms (26:27.49, 68th place) and Rebecca Neville (85th place, 28:24.61) were the next highest Lakeside finishers in the 144-runner field.

Lakeside had just two varsity boys runners run with Evan Sellers (20:54.18) finishing in 68th place.

In JV action, John Peak (13:29) finished in 35th place to lead the Chiefs in the boys 3K (2.1 miles) with Logan Clark (14:47) the next finisher in 80th place among the 166 runners. In girls, Addy Berry (18:01) finished 77th out of 122 runners.