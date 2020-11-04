CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Sectional meets set for Thursday

High school cross country runners in the state run their last paces Thursday in an effort to reach the state championships, including some in Dothan.

Section qualifying meets are scheduled Thursday throughout Alabama, including the Class 3A, Section 1 meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park. Nine teams, including five from the Wiregrass, are set to run at Eastgate.

Other section meets involving Wiregrass teams are in Andalusia (Class 1A/2A, Section 1), Montgomery (Class 3A, Section 2 and Class 5A, Section 1), Bay Minette (Class 4A, Section 1) and Auburn (Class 7A, Section 2).

The top four placing teams qualify for the state championship meet along with the top six individual finishers not on the section rosters of the four qualifying teams. The AHSAA State Championships are Saturday, Nov. 14 in Oakville.

In Dothan, the 3A, Section 1 meet at Eastgate Park starts with the girls varsity 5K race at 3 p.m., followed by the boys race at 3:40 p.m.

Local teams at the meet are Houston Academy, New Brockton, Opp, Providence Christian and Wicksburg. Other teams competing are Cottage Hill Christian, Flomaton, Mobile Christian and T.R. Miller.