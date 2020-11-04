CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Sectional meets set for Thursday

High school cross country runners in the state run their last paces Thursday in an effort to reach the state championships, including some in Dothan.
Section qualifying meets are scheduled Thursday throughout Alabama, including the Class 3A, Section 1 meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park. Nine teams, including five from the Wiregrass, are set to run at Eastgate.
Other section meets involving Wiregrass teams are in Andalusia (Class 1A/2A, Section 1), Montgomery (Class 3A, Section 2 and Class 5A, Section 1), Bay Minette (Class 4A, Section 1) and Auburn (Class 7A, Section 2).
The top four placing teams qualify for the state championship meet along with the top six individual finishers not on the section rosters of the four qualifying teams. The AHSAA State Championships are Saturday, Nov. 14 in Oakville.
In Dothan, the 3A, Section 1 meet at Eastgate Park starts with the girls varsity 5K race at 3 p.m., followed by the boys race at 3:40 p.m.
Local teams at the meet are Houston Academy, New Brockton, Opp, Providence Christian and Wicksburg. Other teams competing are Cottage Hill Christian, Flomaton, Mobile Christian and T.R. Miller.
Providence Christian, Houston Academy, Cottage Hill and Mobile Christian are among the boys favorites, while the girls team competition is expected to be a close battle between Houston Academy and Providence Christian with Cottage Hill and T.R. Miller outside threats.
Individually, the girls runners with the top five registered times for the meet are T.R. Miller’s Olivia Blackmon (18 minutes and 56.99 seconds), Houston Academy’s Holley Hart (19:02.09), Providence Christian’s Grace Crim (19:33.84), T.R. Miller’s Jordan Thompson (20:29.78) and Providence Christian’s Millicent Talmadge (20:34.60).
The top registered times for the boys meet include Houston Academy’s Gunnar Smith (16:28.66), Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson (16:41.40), Mobile Christian’s Barton Erwin (17:02.84), Houston Academy’s JC Peacock (17:13.67), Mobile Christian’s Walker Reusser (17:20.57) and Houston Academy’s Logan Bolton (17:57.07).
Enterprise, Dothan in Auburn: Enterprise and Dothan cross country teams compete at Auburn’s Keisel Park in the Class 7A, Section 2 meet.
The meet, which runs concurrently with Class 6A, Section 2, starts at 11 a.m. with the girls race and has the boys race at 11:40.
Other teams at the 7A, 2 meet are host Auburn, Central of Phenix City, Prattville and Smiths Station.
Geneva’s Taylor at 4A, 1 meet: Geneva girls senior standout Leah Taylor, who won six races this year, will run in a highly-competitive Class 4A, Section 1 at Bay Minette’s Bicentennial Park that also features quality runners from St. James and Alabama Christian.
Taylor has a registered time of 19:13.87, ranking behind St. James’ Presley Miles, who has a 17:24.72 time. Two others – Kendal Wright of St. James (19:59.29) and Kate Finch of Alabama Christian (19:37.82) – also have registered times below 20 minutes.
The meet, set for 11:35 a.m., has 13 teams, including Geneva in the representation of Taylor. Other teams are Alabama Christian, Bayside Academy, Bibb County, Booker T. Washington Magnet, Jackson, LAMP, Montevallo, St. James, St. Michael’s Catholic, Straughn, Vigor and West Blocton.
Two compete in 1A/2A in Andalusia: Two Dothan Eagle coverage teams compete in the Class 1A/2A, Section 1 meet at the Covington County Schools Track in Andalusia.
Those two coverage teams are Kinston and Zion Chapel.
They will be joined by nearby programs Florala, Pleasant Home and Red Level plus Bayshore Christian, Fayetteville, Holy Spirit Catholic, Horseshoe Bend, Orange Beach, St. Luke’s and University Charter School.
The girls race is at 10 a.m. and the boys at 10:40.
Three others in Montgomery: Goshen, Charles Henderson and Headland teams are at separate qualifying section meets at Montgomery’s Gateway Park, hosted by Trinity Presbyterian.
Goshen runs in the Class 3A, Section 2 meet, while Charles Henderson and Headland compete in the 5A, Section 1 meet. The two classes will run concurrently with girls at 9:20 a.m. and boys at 10 a.m.
Teams in the 3A, 2 race beside Goshen are Altamont, Childersburg, Dadeville, Montgomery Academy, Ohatchee, Prattville Christian, Saks and Trinity.
Other 5A, 1 teams outside of Charles Henderson and Headland are Brewbaker Tech, Catholic of Montgomery, Elberta, Faith Academy, Pike Road, Satsuma and UMS-Wright.
Opp’s Phillips, Kinston’s Tew win: Opp’s Mackenzie Phillips and Kinston’s Colby Tew were the individual winners at the Covington County Schools Meet 4 last Thursday in Andalusia.
Phillips, a freshman, took the top time in the varsity girls 5K race in 23 minutes and 11.93 minutes, winning by more than two minutes over Straughn’s Trinity Jennings (23:56.99) in the 15-runner field. Zion Chapel’s Gavanne Johnson (25:52.03) was third.
Tew, an eighth grader, won the boys race in 20:17.22 ahead of Zion Chapel’s Braden Forehand (20:45.97), Pleasant Home’s Logan Bolling (20:53.09) and Florala’s Zane Weeks (20:57.33) among the 30 runners.
The meet featured runners from Florala, Goshen, Kinston, Opp, Pleasant Home, Red Level, Straughn, and Zion Chapel.
Pleasant Home won the boys competition with 24 points with Zion Chapel (48) and Opp (60) second and third. No other boys programs had five runners to qualify for scoring. There were no girls teams with enough runners for scoring.
No Jack O’Lantern: Last week’s scheduled Jack O’Lantern JV meet at Eastgate Park was cancelled because of impending weather issues for Hurricane Zeta.
