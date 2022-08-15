CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Several teams begin this week

After a lot of running in the hot blazing sun in the morning or on early evening muggy nights during the summer, high school cross country runners will finally see if it pays off.

Several Dothan Eagle coverage high school teams begin the cross country season on Saturday with several others set to begin next week. As of Monday afternoon, seven area teams were scheduled to compete this weekend, though registration for races was still ongoing and others could register for a meet.

As of Monday afternoon, six of the seven local teams that start Saturday, do so at the CCS Early Bird Invitational at the Covington County Schools Track in Andalusia.

Those six area teams are New Brockton, Northside Methodist, Opp, Goshen, Kinston and Zion Chapel. Four other teams from Covington County – Andalusia, Straughn, Red Level and Florala – are also scheduled to compete at that meet.

The meet features a junior varsity two-mile run at 9 a.m. followed by the varsity girls 5K (3.1 mile) race at 9:40 and the varsity boys 5K at 10:05 a.m.

The other team in action this weekend is Providence Christian, which runs at the 4th Annual ACA Invitational at Tuscaloosa’s Munny Sokol Park. The meet, hosted by American Christian Academy, has 10 teams registered as of Monday afternoon, mostly Tuscaloosa area schools.

The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. with the varsity girls 5K race. The varsity boys 5K follows at 9:05 a.m. with the junior varsity girls 2.25-mile run at 9:30 a.m. and the junior varsity boys race at 10 a.m.

Two new programs: The area will feature two cross country programs for the 2022 season in Ashford and Emmanuel Christian, the latter of which just joined the AHSAA last month.

Ashford currently has two girls as part of the school’s first-ever cross country team. They are Lydia Ingram and Carly Dawsey. Both are eighth graders.

The first competition for the two is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Wildcat Classic in Enterprise. The Yellow Jacket head coach is Brandon McCardle, who has guided the Ashford track program for six years.

Emmanuel Christian also will have its first cross country team this season. The Warriors, though, have not announced a head coach or a schedule yet, according to athletic director Robert Johnston on Monday afternoon. He did say a handful of girls and boys have been practicing in preparation for the season.

Seven new coaches: The area will have seven new head coaches for the 2022 season, including Ashford’s McCardle and whoever takes over at Emmanuel Christian.

The other new coaches and their team are Allie Singleton (Charles Henderson), Tom Zahller (Headland), Matt Parker (Houston Academy boys team), Dakota Morris (Wicksburg) and Molly Burt (New Brockton).

New Brockton’s Burt is the only new coach that has a team competing this week as the Gamecocks girls and boys teams run at the CCS Early Bird Invitational at the Covington County Schools Track in Andalusia on Saturday.