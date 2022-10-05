CROSS COUNTRY NOTEBOOK: Six boys break 17-minute barrier in races

As fall’s cooler weather arrives, so do better cross country times.

Six Wiregrass boys runners from three different programs broke the 17-minute barrier over two races on Saturday.

At the Jesse Owens Classic in Oakville, Enterprise’s Bowden Michael and Conrad Suter recorded times below 17 with Michael, a junior, earning a career-best 16 minutes 37.81 seconds and Suter, a freshman, a career-best 16:59.00. Michael’s time was 18th best overall in EHS history.

Michael finished 16th out of 295 runners in the boys Silver Division of the prestigious Jesse Owens event. Suter finished 32nd in the same division.

Meanwhile at the Rutherford Ram Run in the Florida Panhandle, Providence Christian’s Hudson Jordan, Cole Smith and William Stanley along with the Wiregrass Kings’ Riley Treadaway all raced under 17 in top 10 performances at the race.

Jordan earned a time of 16:50.12, placing fourth in the race, while Smith finished in 16:54.39 and Stanley 16:59.34 for fifth and eighth place, respectively. The three times rank 12th, 13th and 14th in PCS history. The time for Stanley was a career-best.

The Kings’ Treadaway, meanwhile, finished in 16:55.03 to take sixth place at the race. The time is a record best in the two-year Kings’ boys program, breaking the previous mark by 22 seconds (17:17.32) set by Treadaway a couple of weeks ago.

PCS teams finish second: Both the Providence Christian boys and girls teams finished second at the Rutherford Ram Run at Callaway Recreational Complex in Springfield, near Panama City.

The PCS girls finished second to the Wakulla War Eagles among nine scoring teams (42 to 53 points). The Eagle boys, behind four top 10 finishers, earned 53 points, just behind Chiles of Tallahassee (49 points), among the 10 scoring teams.

Millie Talmadge led the Providence girls, finishing runner-up in the race to North Bay Haven’s Margaret Bartlow. Talmadge had a time of 20:30.88 and Bartlow a 20:00.81 time.

Also for the PCS girls, Madelyn Patterson (21:49.38) finished in eighth place, Brooke Stanley (22:20.16) in 11th, Hannah Jacobs (22:43.98) in 15th and Elle Salter (22:46.53) in 16th. Reed Payne (55th, 29:41.61) was the other varsity girls finisher among the 82 runners.

In addition to the performances by Jordan, Smith and Stanley, the Providence boys got a ninth-place finish from Wyatt Mixson, who finished in a career-best 17:09.67 time.

Nathan Nicholls (28th, 18:30.65) and Will Nicholls (31st, 18:39.67) were the other PCS varsity runners in the 86-runner field.

PCS JV girls win: The Providence Christian girls team won the JV part as the only team to qualify for team scoring.

Virginia Howell led the PCS girls with a fourth-place time of 28:28 with Lydia Dowling (28:35) was a spot back. Eliza Jacobs (31:06) finished seventh.

Mixson, King led PCS JV boys: The Providence Christian JV boys finished second in junior varsity competition with Jacob Mixson and Josiah King leading the Eagles.

Mixson finished in third place with a 19:02 time and King sixth in 19:17. Tucker Germanson (20:48) and Cash Mullins (20:51) finished 11th and 12th and Mason Scott (23:08) in 20th in the 40-runner field.

Kings finish 7th: Both the Wiregrass Kings boys and girls teams finished in seventh place during the Rutherford Ram Run.

Following Riley Treadaway for the Kings’ boys team was Brayden Treadaway in 14th with a 17:39.77 time, followed by Ethan Hodges (54th, 20:09.95), Jonathan Treadaway (63rd, 21:32.56) and Braxton Martin (64th, 21:53.31).

The girls team was led by Claudia Perry, who finished 24th with a program-record girls time of 24:06.25. Bree Thompson finished a spot behind in 25th with a 24:14.14 time, the second best time in program history. Madison Williams (47th, 27:53.25), Emma Long (48th, 27:57.39) and Emily Edenfield (58th, 31:33.39) rounded out the top King runners.

Enterprise’s McCrea shines: Enterprise’s Emma McCrea finished in 13th place in the Jesse Owens’ girls Silver Division, helping the Wildcats to a ninth-place finish out of 36 teams.

McCrea finished in 19 minutes and 47.40 seconds, just seven seconds off her career best from the Providence Invite a few weeks ago. The time was still good for sixth best in EHS history.

Finishing behind McCrea were Ammarie Jenkins (55th, 21:06.20), Anabelle De Hoyos (71st, 21:28.30), Kamryn Wile (83rd, 21:41.40) and Hannah Nichols (94th, 21:54.80).

The Wildcat boys, with Michael and Suter leading the way, finished 13th out of 43 teams in the boys Silver Division. Following Michael and Suter were Kristyan DeJesus (95th, 17:49.50), Brennynn Harmon (168th, 18:47.13) and Jacob Von Mahland (183rd, 18:54.79).

Enterprise also had some runners in the Red Division at the meet. Talia De Hoyos (20th, 21:47.04) led the girls team and Kaleb Ogden (109th, 19:23.53) the boys team in that division.

Lakeside girls win meet: The Lakeside girls cross country team won the Skyhawks Invitational in Valley, an Open meet hosted by Point University, on Saturday morning.

The Chiefs edged out Prattville Christian (72 points to 74) with Beulah (85) third.

Chloe Helms placed second in 20 minutes and 48 seconds with Addy Helms (25:59) in 13th. Anna Peak (16th, 27:30), Eliza Eriksen (20th, 30:04) and Rebecca Neville (21st, 30:17) were the next finishers.

For the boys, Evan Sellars (20:07) finished in 12th place and Tucker Stephenson (23:49) in 40th.

Lakeside teams compete next Wednesday at the AISA State Championship at Auburn’s Kiesel Park.

Busy week: Almost every Wiregrass Country team run Thursday or Saturday.

Ten area teams compete at Thursday’s Heather Bryan Memorial Invitational in Opp, a 15-team meet. Those 10 are Charles Henderson, Rehobeth, Geneva, Headland, Houston Academy, New Brockton, Opp, Wicksburg, Zion Chapel and Kinston.

On Saturday, four local teams are running at the Smiths Station Invitational – Dothan, Enterprise, Headland and Goshen – and one team – Providence Christian – is set to run at the FSU Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla.