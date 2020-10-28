Cross Country Notebook: Teams get tune-up on Saturday

A handful of Wiregrass cross country teams hit the trials Saturday for a final tune-up run before the postseason.

The postseason begins on Nov. 5 with section meets at various sites as teams and runners try to qualify for the state meet on Nov. 14 in Oakville.

Five local teams are competing at Saturday’s Covington County Schools Meet 4 at the Covington County Schools Track in Andalusia. Overall, nine teams are scheduled to run at the meet.

The local teams include Geneva, Goshen, Kinston, Opp and Zion Chapel. The other teams registered for the meet are Florala, Pleasant Home, Red Level and Straughn.

The meet starts at 9 a.m. with a junior varsity two-mile run, followed by the varsity girls 5K race at 9:40 and varsity boys at 10:05.

Most of the other area teams are resting up in preparation for the section meets next week.

JV meet in Dothan: Eastgate Park in Dothan will host a JV Jack O’Lantern Jamboree on Thursday. Providence Christian is the host team.