Cross Country Notebook: Teams get tune-up on Saturday

A handful of Wiregrass cross country teams hit the trials Saturday for a final tune-up run before the postseason.
The postseason begins on Nov. 5 with section meets at various sites as teams and runners try to qualify for the state meet on Nov. 14 in Oakville.
Five local teams are competing at Saturday’s Covington County Schools Meet 4 at the Covington County Schools Track in Andalusia. Overall, nine teams are scheduled to run at the meet.
The local teams include Geneva, Goshen, Kinston, Opp and Zion Chapel. The other teams registered for the meet are Florala, Pleasant Home, Red Level and Straughn.
The meet starts at 9 a.m. with a junior varsity two-mile run, followed by the varsity girls 5K race at 9:40 and varsity boys at 10:05.
Most of the other area teams are resting up in preparation for the section meets next week.
JV meet in Dothan: Eastgate Park in Dothan will host a JV Jack O’Lantern Jamboree on Thursday. Providence Christian is the host team.
Eight teams – mostly JV, though some teams will have some varsity athletes competing -- are registered. The teams are Dothan, Enterprise, Headland, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist, Pleasant Home, Providence Christian and Wicksburg.
A girls race is set for 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 5:15 p.m.
Geneva’s Taylor finishes third: Geneva senior standout Leah Taylor tested her skills Tuesday on the course that will host the state meet.
Taylor earned a third-place time of 20 minutes and 5.25 at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park Course in Oakville for the Oakville XC Invitational. The Indian Mounds course hosts the state meet on Nov. 14.
Taylor finished behind only Glencoe’s Katie Giles (19:13.04) and Hewitt-Trussville’s Maci Miles (19:40.92) in the 144-runner field.
