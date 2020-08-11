Dale County expecting breakout season

A couple of years ago, Dale County coach Don Moore knew the Warrior football program might hit a lull behind a couple of low senior classes.
Two four-win seasons proved his fears true.
The third-year Warrior head coach feels the program is ready to turn the corner thanks to a strong junior class of 18 members.
“We knew it was going to be a process and we are hoping to reap the benefits of the last few years this year,” said Moore, who coached the middle school program before moving up to the varsity.
Though the Warriors have only five seniors – just three have played before this season – Moore says the high-number junior class has jumped to the forefront of leading the team.
“I think we are going have some leadership this year and this is something we have been missing the last couple of years to really get us over that hump,” Moore said. “We are excited about that – having some guys step up, be leaders and hold each other accountable.”
With a low senior class last year and a low one this year, the juniors had to be thrown into the fire at an early stage, giving them valuable experience. As a result, the Warriors have some quality depth, said Moore.
“By far this is the best depth we’ve had,” said Moore of his three teams in Midland City.
The Warriors return nine starters on offense and eight on defense.
“Our skill guys will be the strength of our team,” Moore said. “We have a lot of skill players on both sides. We have a lot of them. Our front is going to be really good, but we are trying to develop depth there. At our secondary spots, receiver spots and our running spots, we have a lot of depth at those players.”
Ethan Deal, who had a strong season in 2019, returns to guide the controls of the Warrior offense at quarterback. The 6-foot, 190 pound senior threw for 1,359 yards (123.6 a game) with 14 touchdowns and rushed for 780 yards and seven scores (70.9 a game, 8.7 per carry) last season. He even caught one pass for a 30-yard TD.
“Ethan is a bright kid who knows the game of football,” Moore said. “He understands coverages. His overall awareness of what is going on in games is solid. He is good about coming over to the sidelines and telling us what he is seeing that the defense is doing. His football IQ is pretty high for a high school quarterback.”
In the backfield behind Teal are returning starters Tra Marshall (5-11, 185) and Alex Banks (6-0, 185), a pair of juniors. Keviun Anderson (5-9, 180), another junior, will also be in the mix at running back.
Jaylen Dozier (Jr., 5-10, 160) and Sedrick Rankin (Sr., 6-0, 170) are returning starters are wide receivers. Banks, Equali McClinton (Jr., 5-11, 170), Cole Weed (Jr., 5-11, 175), Christian Ross (So., 6-4, 205), JoJo Rogers (Jr., 5-7, 150) and Alex Cooks (Jr., 5-9, 165) are others who are expected to see playing time at wide receiver.
Up front, the Warriors return four starters – juniors Jeremy Lewis (5-10, 245) and Tariq Russell (6-2, 195) and seniors Jonathan Duren (6-0, 280) and Kendall Miller (5-11, 195). Julio Alcantar (Jr., 5-10, 188) and Lucas Atkins (So., 5-10, 250) are other expected contributors on the O-line.
Defensively, the front features a similar look to the O-Line with four starters back ‑ Duren, and Lewis in the interior and Russell and Ross outside. Alcantar, Aiden Wright (So., 6-0, 180) and Mike Hedgepth (5-9, 160) will rotate in at defensive end.
Two starters return at linebacker – Miller and Weed. Anderson and Marshall are other key linebackers for the Warriors.
The secondary returns Banks and McClinton back as returning safeties. Crossley and Rankin are projected cornerback starters. Teal will also play some safety.
Banks returns as the Warrior punter. Tyler McSween (Jr., 5-10, 170) is expected to handle the kicking duties with Ross snapping and Teal holding for point after kicks and field goals.
“We are just trying to get better every day,” Moore said. “We are coming to work, trying to put out guys in situations to win. That is what we talk about every day. We ask them to come in with a laser focus on what we have to do. If we get that where everybody is focused up every day then we will make some news this year.”
Once again the Warriors are in Class 4A, Region 2, which has a different look this year. Gone are defending region champ Montgomery Catholic (now 3A), Headland (5A) and Trinity (3A). In are Geneva, Bullock County, St. James and Straughn, all teams moving up from 3A.
“We like to compete for a region championship is where we are, just like everybody else in the region,” Moore said. “We have a new region for most part. We have some 3A teams that are coming in and have done well in 3A, so they won’t be pushovers by any means. It will be difficult because we are not familiar with each other as far as coaches as how they run things.”
WARRIORS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Don Moore (3rd year at Dale County and as a head coach, 8-13)
>> 2019 record: 4-7 overall, 3-3 in Class 4A, Region 2, first round of Class 4A state playoffs
>> 2019 results: Ariton (W, 34-27); at G.W. Long (L, 16-28); at Montgomery Catholic # (L, 0-48); Ashford # (W, 52-33); at Alabama Christian # (L, 20-49); Providence Christian (L, 13-27); Booker T. Washington # (W, 37-22); Trinity # (L, 19-41); at Headland # (W, 39-30); at Rehobeth (L, 7-42). STATE PLAYOFFS: at UMS-Wright (L, 7-51)
>> Points scored/per game: 244/22.2
>> Points allowed/per game: 398/36.2
>> Returning offensive starters (9): QB Ethan Teal (Sr., 6-0, 190); RB Tra Marshall (Jr., 5-11, 185); RB/WR Alex Banks (Jr., 6-0, 185); WR Jaylen Dozier (Jr., 5-10, 160); WR Sedrick Rankin (Sr., 6-0, 170); OL Kendall Miller (Sr., 5-11, 195); OL Jeremy Lewis (Jr., 5-10, 245); OL Jonathan Duren (Sr., 6-0, 280); OL Tariq Russell (Jr., 6-2, 195)
>> Returning defensive starters (8): DL Jeremy Lewis (Jr., 5-10, 245); DL Jonathan Duren (Sr., 6-0, 280); DE Tariq Russell (Jr., 6-2, 195); DE Christian Ross (So.,. 6-4, 205); LB Kendall Miller (Sr., 5-11, 195); LB Cole Weed (Jr., 5-11, 175); FS Equali McClinton (Jr., 5-11, 170); SS Alex Banks (Jr., 6-0, 185)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 at Ariton
Aug. 28 at Daleville
Sept. 4 at Ashford #
Sept. 11 Geneva #
Sept. 18 Alabama Christian #
Sept. 25 Headland
Oct. 2 at Bullock County #
Oct. 9 at St. James #
Oct. 16 Booker T. Washington #
Oct. 23 at Straughn #
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region games
