Dale County football coach Don Moore leaving for Goshen

Don Moore spent the first two years of his coaching career at Goshen High School, first as a volunteer coach then as a full-time assistant.

He is now returning to the school in western Pike County as the head coach.

Moore, the head coach at Dale County the last three seasons, was hired Monday by the Pike County School Board as the new Goshen head football coach. He replaces Bart Snyder, who retired last month after 12 years as the Eagles’ coach.

“It is a place that I started my career,” Moore said of returning to Goshen. “I was a volunteer coach when I was in college and I interned there. Also my first teaching and coaching job was at Goshen Elementary and Goshen High School. It was always somewhere that I felt I would love to get back to. I enjoyed it there, so I am just excited for the opportunity.”

The move also allows him to work closer to home as he and his wife live in Troy, 12 minutes from Goshen compared to 47 at Midland City. His wife also grew up in Troy and attended Pike Liberal Arts.

He admitted it was tough to leave Dale County after nine years, but felt the timing and opportunity were right.