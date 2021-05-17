Dale County football coach Don Moore leaving for Goshen

Don Moore spent the first two years of his coaching career at Goshen High School, first as a volunteer coach then as a full-time assistant.
He is now returning to the school in western Pike County as the head coach.
Moore, the head coach at Dale County the last three seasons, was hired Monday by the Pike County School Board as the new Goshen head football coach. He replaces Bart Snyder, who retired last month after 12 years as the Eagles’ coach.
“It is a place that I started my career,” Moore said of returning to Goshen. “I was a volunteer coach when I was in college and I interned there. Also my first teaching and coaching job was at Goshen Elementary and Goshen High School. It was always somewhere that I felt I would love to get back to. I enjoyed it there, so I am just excited for the opportunity.”
The move also allows him to work closer to home as he and his wife live in Troy, 12 minutes from Goshen compared to 47 at Midland City. His wife also grew up in Troy and attended Pike Liberal Arts.
He admitted it was tough to leave Dale County after nine years, but felt the timing and opportunity were right.
“I enjoyed my time at Dale County,” Moore said. “I made some life-long friends and relationships over there not only with teachers and coaches, but also with people in that community. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity that I was given over there at Dale County, but it was time to get back closer to home and to a place I have always wanted to get back to.”
Pike County Superintendent Dr. Mark Bazzell said the school system was glad to have Moore as the new Eagles coach.
“We are excited to have coach Moore as our head coach,” Bazzell said. “He is an experienced coach and he has been in the Goshen community before and did a really good job for us, so we are excited about it.”
In addition to his football duties, Moore will also serve as the Eagles’ athletic director and a physical education teacher.
Moore started his coaching career in Goshen as a volunteer coach while he finished up his degree at nearby Troy University. A year later, he was the Eagles’ defensive line coach under Snyder in 2010 and an assistant baseball coach. He left after one season to become co-head coach/junior varsity defensive coordinator and head baseball coach at Pike County in 2011.
He joined Dale County’s program the following year in 2012, serving as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers and running backs coach before being promoted to head coach in 2018.
During his three years as head coach at Dale County, the Warriors went 15-17, including 7-4 this past season. The last two teams reached the state playoffs.
While he was an assistant coach at Dale County, the Warriors reached the playoffs five out of seven years, including a state runner-up team in 2014. During the 2014 season, the Warriors, under his guidance as defensive coordinator, allowed only 1,900 yards, giving up just 135 yards per game, in helping DCHS finish 14-1.
In a two-year span in 2013 and 2014, Moore’s defensive unit recorded nine shutouts.
In 2014, he was named the Alabama Football Coaches Association Class 3A Assistant Coach of the Year.
Moore played high school football with the Frisco City Whippets in southwest Alabama under current Headland head coach Rodney Dollar.
He takes over at Goshen after a highly-successful tenure by Snyder, the winningest coach in school history with 76 wins over 12 seasons, highlighted by a 12-win state semifinal team in 2017. The Eagles, though, struggled during a pandemic-affected season last fall, going 0-9.
“Coach Snyder has done a great job,” said Moore, who coached under Snyder in his early tenure at the school. “We just hope to bring in some new excitement, some new blood to the program and keep things going. We will build more from what he has established and the foundation he set and go from there.”
The new Eagles coach said he prefers to play a multiple 3-4 scheme on defense, but has no set preferences for offense.
“Offensively, right now it will be based off the personnel there. I am a firm believer in that it is not what the coach knows or what the coach is comfortable with, but what your kids know and what they are capable of doing and what talent they have,” Moore said.
Bazzell said the school board plans to give Moore the resources needed to build a winning program.
“We will do everything we can to give coach Moore every opportunity to be successful, including giving him the resources he needs to let him build his staff,” Bazzell said. “I think we have enough openings at Goshen that he should be able to hopefully bring in some outstanding teachers and rock solid coaches to help him.”
Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Corbin Stewart was hired Monday as part of that staff. Stewart, who was also hired as a science teacher, will likely serve as offensive coordinator, said Moore.