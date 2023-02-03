MIDLAND CITY – The fact that Dale County’s Christian Ross jumped up and dunked a basketball several days ago is a strong indication the University of Memphis football signee is well on his way back from ACL knee surgery.

Ross, who committed to Memphis during the summer, officially signed the paperwork Friday in the Dale County gymnasium to continue his career on the college level.

“It means a lot,” Ross said afterwards. “Since ninth grade I’ve been working and praying and asking God for this opportunity and He answered my prayers.”

Ross, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end and defensive end, played in five full games last season before tearing a ligament in his right knee in the sixth game, which required surgery and ended his senior season prematurely.

“I’ve been doing rehab ever since the injury in October and I just got fitted for my new brace today so I can start running routes, cutting and working out right,” Ross said.

Before being hurt, he caught 28 passes for 528 yards (5.6 catches per game, 105.2 yards a game and 18.9 per catch). As a junior, Ross caught 30 passes for 478 yards with three TDs and was in on 53 tackles in 10 games.

He’s projected to play offense at Memphis.

“I had multiple offers at either or position – receiver or defensive end,” Ross said. “Memphis is taking me as a tight end/H-back. I’ve been playing it (offense) my whole life, so it’s something I’m used to. I’ve just got to lock it in.”

Ross never wavered on his decision after committing to Memphis and will be joining another Wiregrass product in Carroll High linebacker Karmelo Overton, who signed with the Tigers in December.

“I was already committed when he went on his official (visit),” Ross said. “I was like, ‘Man, you might as well come on.’ The next day, he committed.”

It didn’t take long for Ross to realize Memphis was the place for him.

“The coaches were just so genuine,” Ross said. “They were the only coaches who allowed me to come on an official visit. When I came on the official I just loved everything.”

The Tigers’ coaching staff loved what they saw in Ross as well.

“My speed; my size,” Ross said. “They were like they haven’t seen many people my size run like I can.”

Luke Tucker, the head coach at Dale County this past two years who recently accepted the job as head coach Belgreen High School in Russellville, a Class 1A program that is re-starting the sport of football after more than 50 years, raved about the character of Ross.

“Christian was an unbelievable player, but he’s a better person,” Tucker said. “Even when he got hurt, he still came and led the team and did what it took to be a man of that character.

“He’s very loved in this school; he’s very loved by administration and teachers, and peers as well.”

Students cheered loudly when Ross signed on Friday and he thanked those who have helped him along the way.

“I want to thank everybody for being here … it means a lot,” Ross said during his speech. “I want to thank the coaches from throughout the years and all the support I’ve had. I wouldn’t have been able to do none of this without these people (family) here and especially the man above.”

He’s now ready to get to work in beginning a new chapter in his life.

“I already have two workout plans and a whole playbook,” Ross said. “I’m ready; I’m locked in fully.”