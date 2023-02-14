Evan Ballard wants to win football games.

He also wants his players to be good future husbands and fathers.

The Dale County assistant football coach for five of the last six years is taking over as the Warriors head football coach. The Dale County School Board officially hired Ballard as the new head coach on Tuesday night. Ballard was offensive coordinator this past season with the Warriors and is the school’s strength and conditioning coach for all sports.

He replaces Luke Tucker as head football coach. Tucker announced his resignation last month to become head coach at Belgreen High School near Russellville.

“We do want to win games and that will be a big goal, but our ultimate goal is we want the lessons that these kids learn through football to prepare them to be better husbands one day and be better fathers one day and better in the workplace,” Ballard said. “That will be our main goal – that what we teach them in football is going to help them later in life. I think winning comes wherever you do things like that.”

Ballard, a 2012 Slocomb graduate, said he was thankful of taking over at Dale County, a program he refers to as “home.”

“No. 1, I am thankful that Mr. Humphrey and the administration trust me in this position,” Ballard said. “I am excited to be here because five of the last six years I have been at Dale County and it is a community that feels like home to me.

“We brought a house in Midland City last year and we plan to send our kids – who are close to school age – to Dale County schools. It feels like I am getting to lead a place that is like home to me. That is the best part of it.”

Ballard joined Dale County’s staff in August of 2017 and spent four seasons at the Midland City school before joining Daleville’s staff as offensive coordinator under Will Garner in 2021-22. He returned to Dale County this past season. He was the offensive coordinator at Dale County the last three years of his first tenure after coaching offensive line during his first year.

A quarterback and safety in high school at Slocomb, Ballard began his coaching career in 2015-16 in the Troy city school system while he finished his degree at Troy University. He spent the first year helping coach the defensive line of Charles Henderson High School’s varsity team and spent the last two years as offensive coordinator at CHHS Middle School.

“We are excited to hire Evan in a new role as the head football coach,” Dale County principal Matt Humphrey said. “He has proven to be a good coach who loves the school and loves Dale County student-athletes.”

Humphrey said Ballard stood out in his interview for the head coaching position with his passion for developing kids into men.

“One of the big things he mentioned was he wants to make the boys into role models and fathers,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey added Ballard stood out in other ways.

“He is a dedicated and hard-working coach who is a team player for all sports,” Humphrey said. “All the sports are important to him.”

During his tenure at Dale County, Ballard has coached girls basketball, been an assistant boys basketball coach as well as help with football and serve as strength and conditioning coach. He is also the current track/field coach at Dale County.

On the football field, Ballard expects his players to have three main qualities.

“The biggest thing is our kind of non-negotiable will be effort, attitude and toughness,” Ballard said. “That is what we want to be about on both sides of the ball. If you look at the past at the great teams you have seen here at Dale County, you knew when you went to play them that you were going to play a physically tough team and that is what we want to be here.

“We want to be able to run the ball, control the line of scrimmage and defensively, it is all about tackling and pursuing the football. We will see which defensive scheme fits us best, but we will pursue the football and be great tacklers and that has to be at all 11 positions. That is what we will believe in here.”

Offensively, Ballard had a general sense of what he wants to run, but said it was dependent on personnel.

“We will be two-back spread type stuff, a lot of power read, counter read and RPOs if we feel the quarterback is advanced enough to that spot,” Ballard said.