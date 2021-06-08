Dale County names Luke Tucker as new football coach

“It means a lot (to be a head football coach). It is something that I have always wanted to do. My father was a head coach, still is, and he has coached 40 years. My brother began and I have been with my brother ever since. I have enjoyed it.”

Humphrey feels the school made a home run hire with Tucker.

“We are ecstatic that he is willing and committing to take the position at Dale County High School,” Humphrey said. “I think he brings a lot of years of experience on a personal level as well as a coach. I am looking forward to seeing what he can bring to Dale County High School to develop our program and make it bigger and better.”

Humphrey added Tucker was the most impressive of all the candidates interviewed for the football job.

“He did a great job in the interview and the interview lasted about three, three-and-a-half hours, so it wasn’t easy,” Humphrey said. “I also had an opportunity to invite my assistant coaches to come in and they all fell in love with him. I think he will bring in some cohesiveness with our coaches. To me, ultimately that stood out.

“Obviously, his name stood out, knowing the experience he has on the personal level as well as with his dad and brother. He and his family are well known in the football realm of things.”