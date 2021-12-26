Dale County on win streak entering Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

Dale County is one of the hottest teams coming into the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, which begins Monday at the Dothan Civic Center.
The Warriors have won eight straight after beginning the season 3-4 and will take on Houston Academy in the final of four opening round games to begin the single-elimination tourney.
“We’ve kind of had to figure out how to finish games,” Dale County coach James Edmonds says of the current win streak. “I think we lost to Headland by 3, Ariton by 3 and Providence by 3 – and all three of them I think with two minutes left in the game or less we had the lead and lost it.”
The tournament, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, is a 16-team high school basketball tournament in its 14th year which has given back portions of $599,196 raised to participating schools in the Wiregrass. Admission is $6 per day for ages six and above, with ages 5-under admitted free.
Henry County rivals Headland and Abbeville will open the tournament at 3:30 p.m. Monday, followed by a matchup between the 2019 champion and Class 6A powerhouse Eufaula against Class 1A power Georgiana, which won the Turkey Classic last month to earn the final play-in spot into the Hoops Classic.
The third game will pit Providence Christian against Daleville at approximately 6:30 p.m. followed by the Dale County-Houston Academy game to wrap up the first night.
Dale County has not only had to replace last year’s Dothan Eagle Player of the Year, Keshaun Martin, who has since graduated, but is also currently without senior Derrion Crossley, who scored 25 points in the season opener but was lost with a hand injury which required surgery. He’s expected back in January.
In the meantime, others have stepped up for the Warriors.
“Christian Ross (6-4 forward), who is averaging a double-double, gets a lot of rebounds for us and is good in the post for us," Edmonds said. "Keshuan Martin’s little brother (Drew) the past three or four games has shot the ball really well and stepped up a lot.
“Cole Weed shoots the ball really well for us. He’s a 3-point shooter for us. A kid who comes off the bench and he starts some – Tariq Russell – is kind of like the heartbeat of our team. He’s going to do everything for the team. I think he’s taken 13 charges in 15 games that we’ve played. He’ll dive on the floor, he’ll box out, he’ll take a charge.”
Edmonds has plenty of respect for Houston Academy and coach Scott Whitaker.
“He’s one of the best coaches in the Wiregrass the past 20-25 years,” Edmonds said. “I know his teams are going to be disciplined; I know they’re going to be fundamental; they’re going to be coached well.
“They shoot the ball really well from what I’ve seen. Really they can beat anybody shooting the ball. Then they have the big (Adam) Kesserwani kid that does a real good job of rebounding.
“We’re going to have to be aware of where he is and box him out on their 3-point shots. The biggest thing is to try and not give up second chance points with their rebounding being so well down in the post after they shoot the three.”
Edmonds says his team relies on defense first.
“Our team the past few years is our defense is our offense,” Edmonds said. “We’re giving up around 40 points a game right now. We play a half court man, and sometimes we’ll trap some out of some zones. This team that I have is pretty athletic and versatile, so we can do multiple things on defense.”
Once the Warriors get the ball, Edmonds would like to see them have good movement.
“Sometimes we get in half court and we kind of just stand there with it and nobody moves the ball,” Edmonds said. “I think if we can move the ball well and we don’t turn it over and we make the extra pass, then we’ll have a chance.”
On Tuesday, the remaining eight teams get into play starting with Wicksburg against Barbour County at 3:30 p.m., followed by Ashford against Rehobeth, Dothan versus Geneva and Northside Methodist Academy against Geneva County in the final game of the night.
The winners of the first two days will play in the quarterfinals Wednesday with the first game starting again at 3:30 p.m. The semifinals will be held the following night with games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The times for the consolation and championship games on Dec. 31 have been changed from the original times of 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The consolation game will now be held at 6 p.m. with the championship game to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Edmonds believes the tournament helps all involved prepare for potential postseason play at the end of the season.
“It’s always a good atmosphere and really good for the kids, especially if you have a team that might make a run to a regional and you want to play in a big atmosphere like that before you get to that big atmosphere,” Edmonds said. “It kind of gives us something we’ll see hopefully if we make it through area play and sub-region to mid-February when we get to regionals.”