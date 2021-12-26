Dale County on win streak entering Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic

“They shoot the ball really well from what I’ve seen. Really they can beat anybody shooting the ball. Then they have the big (Adam) Kesserwani kid that does a real good job of rebounding.

“We’re going to have to be aware of where he is and box him out on their 3-point shots. The biggest thing is to try and not give up second chance points with their rebounding being so well down in the post after they shoot the three.”

Edmonds says his team relies on defense first.

“Our team the past few years is our defense is our offense,” Edmonds said. “We’re giving up around 40 points a game right now. We play a half court man, and sometimes we’ll trap some out of some zones. This team that I have is pretty athletic and versatile, so we can do multiple things on defense.”

Once the Warriors get the ball, Edmonds would like to see them have good movement.

“Sometimes we get in half court and we kind of just stand there with it and nobody moves the ball,” Edmonds said. “I think if we can move the ball well and we don’t turn it over and we make the extra pass, then we’ll have a chance.”