MIDLAND CITY – Bill Awoh was part of the first soccer team at Dale County and now will be on the first soccer team at Southern Union after signing a scholarship to attend the junior college on Tuesday afternoon.

But by no means was playing at Dale County his first venture into the sport.

Growing up in the Netherlands, Awoh began playing the game at a young age.

“I joined a club at the age of 10 and ever since I’ve never stopped playing,” Awoh said.

He moved to the United States when he was 14 and became more involved at Dale County High School once he began playing soccer.

“At first it was tough trying to make friends, but once I played soccer, they kind of knew me from that kid who plays soccer, and that made it easier to be recognized, I guess,” Awoh said,

For the first three years on the team, Awoh played as a midfielder before transitioning to a defender this past season.

“He’s a fantastic player and was our team captain and motivated our kids,” Dale County coach Mike Heer said. “Acted as a coach sometimes … we would set up practices together and stuff.

“He scored five goals this year and we had a lot of shutouts because of him. He leads the team in steals. I think he had 87 for the year. We used him as the corner kicker and for PKs.”

Awoh also played for the Dothan Shockers travel club team.

“He’s been with us for two seasons,” Shockers’ coach Scott Hogan said. “There is not a more deserving kid out there, really. He’s incredibly mature for his age and is a great little player. He played for us on the defense.”

Awoh believes playing on the high school level and with a travel club team helped develop his game.

“With Dale County, it’s a mix of people who have played soccer and a mix of people who have never played soccer before,” Awoh said. “With the Shockers, everyone has played soccer for at least five years, so the level is a little higher, so the expectations are a little higher.

“That’s what made me a better player. They even taught me things I never knew before and that’s what got me to play at a higher level.”

Awoh learned of Southern Union through another local player, Providence Christian’s Luke Fripp, who recently signed to play for the soccer program which will be based at the school’s Opelika campus.

“He texted me and said, ‘Do you still want to play soccer in college?’ Awoh said. “And I said, ‘Yes, of course.’ And he said there was this school in Opelika that was just starting their program and they needed more players.”

Awoh then sent film for Southern Union coach Taylor Jones to look over.

“Their coach liked what he saw and invited me to a campus tour and during that campus tour he basically gave me an offer to play for that team, and I took that offer and here I am,” Awoh said.

Jones was indeed impressed with Awoh.

“His defensive qualities are what initially drew me to him by watching his film,” Jones said. “I definitely see him as someone that’s probably going to be a center-back for us, potentially playing in the midfield.

“But then again, his athleticism, his explosion, his technique … obviously growing up in the Netherlands helped him with that as part of his soccer IQ, which kind of gives him that European style, which really fits with my style of play. I’m big on sort of the Dutch game.”

Awoh is willing to play wherever the coach wants.

“I don’t mind playing defense … that’s one of my strengths … but if I have to play midfield, or striker or even as a goalie I’m fine,” Awoh said.

He’s appreciative to his family and all of those who have helped him earn a scholarship.

“I would say my coaches and the people who are on the sidelines helping me make film," Awoh said. “I’m grateful for my soccer teams and everyone who has always been supporting me … even the people back at home, I want to thank all of them and give glory to God.”