Dale County softball player Sarina Elder signs with South Georgia State College

Dale County softball coach Nicole Dutton spoke on the toughness of Sarina Elder, yet the senior couldn’t hide in her emotions at times during her signing ceremony South Georgia State College on Wednesday.
“It was way more than what I was expecting,” Elder said, getting a bit teary eyed. “Whenever I went for the visit it was really welcoming. Like, everybody was super sweet and the coaches made you feel like you were already a part of the team.”
South Georgia State is a junior college located in Douglas, Ga. With COVID-19 causing the shutdown of high school softball last spring, Elder, a pitcher and outfielder, knew getting the attention of college coaches would be that much tougher.
“I was really nervous about it and just her (softball coach Janice Savage) offering me is everything that I’ve been working for my whole life,” Elder said. “She’s a pitching coach, and that is something I really liked. All the players were great.”
Elder has been part of the Dale County varsity for the past four years and has also played basketball for the Warriors.
“Sarina is one of the toughest kids that I’ve ever met,” Dutton said. “She has been through injuries and she has faced those head on.”
Dutton said Elder dealt with a torn meniscus (knee) during the summer among other injuries throughout her career.
“Two concussions in the past few years with basketball,” Dutton recalled. “Bumps and bruises, stitches, it’s been something with her all of the time.”
All along, Elder has continue to battle through.
“She is one of the few kids on this team that you can chew (out) and she will love you just like you patted her on the back,” Dutton said. “She’s played all over the field. No matter where I put her on that field, she’s given me everything she’s got.
“You can push her as much as you want to and she’s going to do everything she can to get better all of the time. She’s never satisfied with herself.”
Elder still has a prep season ahead and plans to make the most of it.
“It is very important,” Elder said. “This is my last year in high school with all of my people I’ve been playing with since I was like 4. Here, we’re all family. We do everything together.”
