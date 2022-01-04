Dale County surges early then late to down Ashford

“Our area is going to be tough because all four teams are kind of stacked evenly,” Edmonds said. “It will be a shootout. I am glad we survived here in Ashford. It is a tough place to play.”

Dale County, behind the early hot shooting of Cole Weed and a tenacious full-court defense, raced to an 11-2 lead three minutes into the game. The host Yellow Jackets battled back, eventually tying it at 20, but fell back down late in the half and trailed by double digits before making a run late in the third and early fourth quarter.

“We have gotten down before and this young group, it doesn’t seem to bother them,” Ashford’s Edge said. “They don’t panic. They don’t mind playing from behind and playing scrappy defense. They never give up.”

The duo of Christian Ross and Weed powered the Warriors. Ross, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior, dominated inside with a 20-20 night, scoring 22 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. It was his second 20-20 performance of the season. In addition, he had four steals and three blocked shots.