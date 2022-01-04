Dale County surges early then late to down Ashford

ASHFORD --- After seeing a 14-point third-quarter lead dwindle to five early in the fourth quarter and the offense struggling, Dale County needed a spark on Tuesday night.
The Warrior defense stepped up to provide it.
Dale County earned steals on three of four plays, leading to three fastbreak layups, including two and ones, during a string of 10 straight points to help the Warriors pull away to a 71-59 road win over Ashford.
“We turned the ball over more than I would have liked and we got stagnant a couple of times and there was a lull there in the third and fourth quarter, but we pushed through,” Dale County head coach James Edmonds said. “That was the biggest thing – we fought back. I thought we did a good job of fighting through (adversity).
“Hat’s off to Ashford and coach (Michael) Edge as those kids played so hard. I watched film of them against Headland and they trailed by 15 in the second quarter and came back and took the lead in the fourth quarter. They don’t quit.”
The game was the Class 4A, Area 2 opener for both teams. Dale County improved to 12-5 overall, 1-0 in the area. Ashford dropped to 7-9 and 0-1. Geneva and Straughn, the two other area teams, have not played an area game yet.
“Our area is going to be tough because all four teams are kind of stacked evenly,” Edmonds said. “It will be a shootout. I am glad we survived here in Ashford. It is a tough place to play.”
Dale County, behind the early hot shooting of Cole Weed and a tenacious full-court defense, raced to an 11-2 lead three minutes into the game. The host Yellow Jackets battled back, eventually tying it at 20, but fell back down late in the half and trailed by double digits before making a run late in the third and early fourth quarter.
“We have gotten down before and this young group, it doesn’t seem to bother them,” Ashford’s Edge said. “They don’t panic. They don’t mind playing from behind and playing scrappy defense. They never give up.”
The duo of Christian Ross and Weed powered the Warriors. Ross, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior, dominated inside with a 20-20 night, scoring 22 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. It was his second 20-20 performance of the season. In addition, he had four steals and three blocked shots.
“I wish I had about three more of him,” Edmonds said. “He is consistent on the boards. He has been doing that since he was a freshman. That is his 14th double-double of the year. His points and rebounds are the same (on the year), either 13-13 or 14-14. He works hard. Ross is so physical and he is not afraid of the big moment. He accepts big moments and plays hard.”
Weed, 5-foot-10, 159-pound senior, delivered 26 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.
“He has the best looking shot around here, I feel,” Edmonds said. “He played good defense too, getting a lot of deflections and block shots. When he is hitting, especially early, I always know he is going to have a good night.”
Andrew Martin added six points and had a team-high six steals. Dale County had 16 steals overall.
Cameron Fields led Ashford with 16 points. Stelan Griffin followed with 14 and Michael Knight had 10.
Behind its two standouts and pressure defense, Dale County enjoyed a 51-37 lead midway in the third quarter, but the Jackets scored nine of the period’s last 11 points to slice the gap to 53-46 going into the fourth quarter.
A putback by Ashford’s Ernest Williams on the first play of the fourth quarter cut it to 53-48.
After three missed opportunities for Ashford and one by Dale County, the Warriors’ Ross stole an inbounds pass underneath the Yellow Jacket basket, leading to a fastbreak layup at the other end by JoJo Rodgers.
Tariq Russell then recovered a loose ball for Dale County and Andrew Martin scored on a fastbreak layup and added a free throw. Two plays later, Weed stole the ball in the halfcourt set and went the other way for another three-point play off a layup and free throw.
Suddenly in a span of 42 seconds, Dale County popped the lead out to 61-48 with 4:27 left.
The Warriors stayed in control the rest of the way.
Weed and the Warrior defense were active early.
The Warrior defense earned five steals and forced a traveling violation in the first seven Ashford possessions. Weed cashed in the first two steals on a 3-pointer and a shot in the lane for a 5-0 lead.
Dale County, couldn’t cash in on the other three turnovers, missing four shots with a steal by Ashford’s Pete Reaves ending another series.
After two missed shots by Ashford, Weed, who had 13 first-quarter points, knocked down two 3-pointers around a layup by Ashford’s Griffin for an 11-2 margin with 4:52 left in the opening quarter.
The Yellow Jackets, though, were undaunted. Sparked by drives by Griffin, Fields and Caleb Knight plus a free throw by Fields after his basket, Ashford pulled to within 11-9.
Dale County’s Weed hit a fade away jumper in the lane and Jamarvion Scott hit a 3-pointer in the left corner boost the lead back to 16-9, but Ashford came clawing back. Behind a putback and a 3-pointer by Michael Knight and two free throws by Fields plus one by Reaves, the Yellow Jackets finished the period down just 20-17.
A Fields’ 3-pointer tied it 36 seconds into the second quarter and Ashford had a chance to take the lead on the next possession, but Griffin missed two free throws. Weed scored on a layup off a pass from Equali McClinton to put Dale County back in front – for good as it turned out.
Ashford stayed close and trailed just 29-26 with 2:31 left in the half before Ross took over, scoring on a three plays, including a putback and another basket after his own steal, pushing the Warriors up 35-28.
After a layup by Ashford’s Griffin, the Warriors finished the half with six straight points to go up 41-30 at intermission. Weed hit two technical shots (Ashford was called for six men on the court), Martin scored in the lane and Cla Marshall scored down low.
Dale County, behind Ross, built the margin to 51-37 midway in the third before Ashford made its move only to see the Warriors weather the storm.
“No. 13 (Weed) hit some threes that put us in a bind,” Ashford’s Edge said. “The Ross kid is a beast on the boards and we had a hard time keeping him off getting rebounds and putbacks. That was a big difference. I was proud of our boys. We played scrappy and we handled the pressure as well as we have handled it all year but Ross was too big of a beast down.”
Ashford girls 45, Dale County 32: Ashford held off Dale County with a strong fourth quarter to earn a 45-32 win.
The Yellow Jackets seized a 21-6 first-quarter lead and a 29-18 halftime lead, but the Warriors cut it to 35-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Ashford, though, scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to pull away.
Trinity McCree had 20 points, Amiyah Lewis 14 and Hope Hogan 10 to lead Ashford (8-7, 1-0).
Chyann Beasley had 14 points, most off four 3-pointers, and Myesa Kennedy added 10 for Dale County.
Dale County JV boys 51, Ashford 20: Isaiah Griffin had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Caleb Rodgers had 11 points and six steals and Junior Smith eight points to lead Dale County.
Tylan Peterman led Ashford with 10 points.