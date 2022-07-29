Dale County's Christian Ross commits to Memphis for football

Dale County multi-sport athlete Christian Ross committed to the University of Memphis for football on Friday night.

Ross, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound rising senior who plays tight end and defensive end for the Warriors, caught 30 passes for 478 yards last season with three TDs and was in on 53 tackles over the Warriors’ 10-game schedule.

“For the next three to four years, my football career will be at the University of Memphis,” Ross announced on a WDHN telecast among a gathering of family and friends in Midland City.

“Memphis was the only place I took an official visit to and the only place that allowed me to take an official visit. The coach was very genuine. It was just a nice city and felt like home.”

Ross, considered a three-star player by Rivals.com, said he had received college offers from schools as both a tight end and defensive end.

Among the schools Ross had interest in included Tulane, Ole Miss, Troy, Liberty, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Army, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.

While Ross plans to sign for football, he’s also an outstanding basketball and baseball player. He was named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 basketball team this past winter.

Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker says Ross is a leader in more ways than one.

“Christian is an outstanding football player, but he’s even a better young man,” Tucker said earlier this month. “We had a football camp and to see him interact with the younger kids is unbelievable.

“We actually have a leadership team, and he actually kind of runs that. He’s had a great summer camp … seeing him catch balls and do the things he’s done out there.”

Ross won’t be the first Dale County football star that chose Memphis out of high school. Jamarius Henderson, who rushed for what was then a state-record 3,483 yards in 2014, played at Memphis as a true freshman before eventually transferring to Troy and spending three years there.

As a freshman at Memphis in 2015, Henderson rushed for 320 yards on 60 carries and caught seven passes for 90 yards.