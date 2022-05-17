Dale County's Chyann Beasley signs basketball scholarship with Faulkner

MIDLAND CITY – Dale County’s Chyann Beasley, once a college volleyball commit, instead is lacing back up her basketball sneakers after signing a scholarship Tuesday with Faulkner University.

The signing ceremony at the school was the culmination of a whirlwind month for the senior, who tried out at Faulkner in mid-April and got the call a few days later she was being offered a scholarship at the school in Montgomery that competes on the NAIA level.

“I was freaking out in the car and trying to hold my composure,” Beasley said of the offer. “When I got off the phone with them, I called my mom and started screaming.”

Her mother, Brook Carter, is a 2005 graduate of Dale County who played basketball in high school and then was a walk-on player for two years at Enterprise State Community College.

“When I was 6 years old we moved to Huntsville with my grandparents and I had never played basketball before,” Beasley said. “I was like, ‘Mom, I want to try.’ I played recreational basketball and I fell in love with it.”

Along with basketball, Beasley was also a cheerleader and competed in softball and volleyball until her freshman year at Dale County, when she dropped her cheerleader activities. After being a three-sport athlete through her sophomore year, Beasley decided to stop playing softball and just focus on volleyball and basketball.

It was during her junior year that Beasley committed to Judson College to play volleyball on the collegiate level. However, the college located in Marion decided to close its doors after 183 years this past summer due to budget shortfalls.

As a senior, Beasley still set her sights on playing volleyball on the college level and tried out at Enterprise State, which has added the sport back to its athletics programs after last fielding a squad in 2000.

“There were over 50 women that tried out and I did not make it,” Beasley said. “They were looking for only three slots to fill, and it was mainly tall hitters. I’m 5-4, so it was kind of a struggle.”

Switching gears, Beasley decided to give college basketball a try after her brother went up to take part in a junior football day at Faulkner this spring and her mother received some information about basketball tryouts.

“I was like, ‘Sure, why not?’” Beasley said. “Why not try it and we went up there the next week.”

Faulkner assistant and head JV coach Jacob Roark said the tryout involved current players on the team along with some potential college transfers and high school seniors.

“We put them through some drills and then we just split them up and let them play,” Roark said. “When the tryout ended, we filmed it and watched it, then we started calling our players to see what did you think about this girl, what did you think about that girl?

“If there was any negative feedback, we kind of go, ‘We’re not interested … we don’t want to rock the boat.’ But everybody liked Chyann.”

A guard with a strong outside shot, especially from 3-point range, Beasley wasn’t exactly confident in getting a scholarship offer following the tryout.

“I thought it was an opportunity, but honestly I didn’t think I was going to make the team,” Beasley said. “I wasn’t going out there to showboat or anything, I was just going out there to show them my talent and if I was good enough, then that’s what it is.”

It doesn’t surprise Dale County coach Anthony Donaldson that Beasley earned the scholarship.

“She has been just an outstanding young woman to work with,” Donaldson said. “I’ve had her on the court for three seasons and also in the classroom. In all aspects, she always rises to the occasion.

“She’s one of those players that I can always count on for a clutch situation. I’m sad to see her go, but I’m so happy for what she’s heading for and I just know she’s going to do an outstanding job.”

Now that Beasley has turned her sports focus back to basketball, she’ll resume training sessions with Darius Brown, a basketball skill and development coach who runs Dothan Hoops. Brown has worked with Beasley on and off for several years.

“Her summer is going to be very strenuous,” Brown said. “My focus is going to be conditioning –

make sure she gets in shape – and improve on her speed and ball handling.

“She’s very hard worker. I would love to see her increase on her speed and agility a little bit, but she shoots the ball exceptionally well and she loves to be pushed.”

Beasley is ready for the work ahead in what’s sure to be a busy summer.

“I will be working over the summer … I’m a lifeguard,” Beasley said. “I will be doing three times a week training (with Brown), then on the side training by myself, and then going to the gym constantly to get ready.”