Dale County's Cole Weed signs with Huntingdon College for basketball

MIDLAND CITY – There were times this year Cole Weed must have felt the weight of the world on his shoulders, but the wide smile he flashed Friday as classmates clapped and cheered when he signed a college scholarship was a rewarding moment.

A three-sport athlete from Dale County, Weed will continue his athletic and academic career at Huntingdon College in Montgomery as a basketball player.

He signed the scholarship with his mother, Kristy, and three siblings by his side. His father, Jeff, who was a quarterback at Dale County during his high school days, is undergoing treatment for cancer and was unable to attend the ceremony.

“Obviously we’re proud,” Kristy Weed said. “He’s real humble. He’s had to do a lot of growing here lately and I’m just proud.”

The circumstances have been extremely challenging for the youngster as he’s taken on a bigger role with his two younger brothers and sister.

“I mean, it’s been pretty hard,” Cole said. “I helped a lot with them … I was like a dad and I just had to help a lot.”

Being able to compete in sports has been a good outlet for him to clear his head.

“It helped me refresh my mind … telling me it was going to be fine and just keep doing what you’re doing and then go on from there,” Cole said.

Dale County basketball coach James Edmonds has seen him grow as not only a player, but as a man.

“He’s been there for his mother, he’s been there for his dad … he’s done things an 18-year-old wouldn’t know how to do,” Edmonds said. “He’s always been mature, but he’s stepped up and acted like a grown man.”

As a player, Edmonds has seen his confidence grow as well.

“He’s really grown into himself this year and has kind of a swagger about himself,” Edmonds said. “I think his confidence was a lot of being able to step up with his dad.”

As an athlete, Weed played linebacker on the football team, was an infielder in baseball and a sharp-shooting guard in basketball.

“I loved the sport when I was little … football and baseball I love them too, but it wasn’t the opportunity for me,” he said of going to the next level. “I got better at basketball more than football and just decided to do that instead.”

Becoming an outstanding outside shooter came with hard work.

“I used to drive in a lot more, but when I was about 8 or 9, I would shoot a little bit more and I just progressed,” he said. “Every day I used to go outside and practice form shooting.”

Edmonds saw the dedication Weed had at an early age.

“Ever since I can remember him being over at the middle school, he’s always been a person that’s going to be the first one at practice,” Edmonds said. “He’s a person who’s going to be yes sir, no sir. He’s a person who has a high character about him and does everything the right way.

“He’s going to try to figure out ways to get better. He printed off two or three of the summer workouts and he stayed after school with me to do those workouts. It says something about a kid in this age that he’s willing to do that.

“A lot of kids want the recognition right there and then or they don’t want to fool with it, you know? He wants to get better every day.”

The shooting form Weed developed over the years is picture perfect.

“That goes back to him wanting work on things,” Edmonds said. “He only missed 12 free throws and he was a three-year starter.”

He averaged around 12 points as a senior despite often being covered by the opponent’s top defender.

“A lot of time he was getting box-and-one (defense),” Edmonds said. “Everybody knew that when he was on the perimeter, he needed to be covered.”

As for choosing Huntingdon, Weed said, “The people are really, really nice. It’s a beautiful campus. The players are Christian athletes.”

His mother believes it was the perfect choice for her son.

“It’s an amazing fit,” she said. “We met the coaches and a lot of the staff up there is really nice and he’s going to get a wonderful education.”

Edmonds believes the best days are ahead for Weed.

“I think he’ll be good in whatever he does because he’s got a lot of self-discipline,” Edmonds said. “He’s not going to be a person who sways away from what’s supposed to be done.”