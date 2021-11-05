Dale County's Jaci Hagler signs with Central Alabama for softball

“My personal goal is to work harder every day, give 110 percent every time because it’s almost over and I’ll never play with these people again,” Hagler said. “I would say our biggest goal this year is just take one game at a time.

“Last year, we didn’t go as far as we thought we would go. I think everybody has their head on right this year and I think we’re going to go far this year. We have the potential and the athletes. We’ve got to push through every day.”

Besides being a solid fielder, Dutton says Hagler is a player who hits very well for average.

“She does a great job of hitting to the opposite field, so she’s a great player to have at the plate when you have someone in scoring position,” Dutton said.

Hagler said her time spent at Dale County has prepared her well for what’s ahead.

“I would say it helped me a lot because of the older girls that showed me what it was all about and just showed me how to be a better player for my teammates,” Hagler said.

“Coach Dutton played a big part in this, because I wouldn’t be the player that I am today (with her). And thank you to my hitting coach (Eddie Munn). He’s been with me for four years now and he’s had a big part in all my successes.”