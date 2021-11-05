Dale County's Jaci Hagler signs with Central Alabama for softball

MIDLAND CITY – Jaci Hagler is described by Dale County softball coach Nicole Dutton as a “fun leader” on the softball field, but that doesn’t take away from her ultra-competitive nature.
“She is extremely competitive when it comes down to it,” Dutton said. “She doesn’t like to lose and she will get just as frustrated with herself as anyone else. She’s a vocal leader on and off the field.”
On Friday, Hagler, a first baseman/catcher, signed a scholarship to further her career at Central Alabama Community College during a ceremony in front of students in the Dale County gymnasium.
“It’s a big accomplishment in my book and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Hagler said. “I’ve worked for this since I was 6 years old and I’m just over the moon excited. I’m excited to play at the collegiate level and a competition I’ve never experienced before.”
Hagler said she felt at home during her visit to the Central Alabama campus in Alexander City and is looking forward to her college career.
“The second I stepped on the field I just felt like I was at home and fell in love with the campus,” Hagler said. “It was just a great fit.”
But before she heads off to college, Hagler has unfinished business this spring as a senior on the Dale County softball team.
“My personal goal is to work harder every day, give 110 percent every time because it’s almost over and I’ll never play with these people again,” Hagler said. “I would say our biggest goal this year is just take one game at a time.
“Last year, we didn’t go as far as we thought we would go. I think everybody has their head on right this year and I think we’re going to go far this year. We have the potential and the athletes. We’ve got to push through every day.”
Besides being a solid fielder, Dutton says Hagler is a player who hits very well for average.
“She does a great job of hitting to the opposite field, so she’s a great player to have at the plate when you have someone in scoring position,” Dutton said.
Hagler said her time spent at Dale County has prepared her well for what’s ahead.
“I would say it helped me a lot because of the older girls that showed me what it was all about and just showed me how to be a better player for my teammates,” Hagler said.
“Coach Dutton played a big part in this, because I wouldn’t be the player that I am today (with her). And thank you to my hitting coach (Eddie Munn). He’s been with me for four years now and he’s had a big part in all my successes.”
Hagler also wanted to thank her parents for giving her the support needed.
“I would like to say a thank you to my mom and dad, because without them and without the time and the money spent, I wouldn’t be near the player I am today,” Hagler said. “And all of my past coaches and teammates – they just helped me throughout this whole journey and I’m so grateful.”
Hagler wants to be more team-oriented as a senior leader.
“I would say my personal goal is not to be it’s all about me – not be as selfish as I was last year,” Hagler said. “At the end of the day, it’s not just one that wins; it’s a team that wins.”