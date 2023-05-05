Makenzie Lewis describes golf as a “fun” and “relaxing” sport, one that she enjoys playing.

The Dale County senior girls golfer will get to continue to enjoy that fun and relaxation on the college level after signing to play with the Enterprise State Community College golf team on Friday afternoon.

“I am really excited, really happy,” Lewis said. “I am ready to graduate and I am excited to get to play (golf) some more throughout college.”

Lewis has been golfing for the Dale County’s team since the ninth grade, playing all four years during her high school career.

“(I just love) getting to play,” Lewis said. “It is really fun. It’s very relaxing sport. It is not very stressful. It can get stressful, but you can go out there all day and play with your friends and it will always be fun.”

In signing on Friday, she became the first Lady Warrior to sign to play the sport in college.

“I didn’t think I was the first one until they said it,” Lewis said, referring to comments made by head coach James Edmonds moments before her signing. “It is very encouraging.”

After talking to several junior college coaches, Lewis said she made the decision to play at nearby Enterprise State and head coach Scott Stephens after a recent visit to the campus and to the team’s home course.

“I went and played up at the Enterprise Country Club with the coach and met some of the other people who play on the team and they really seemed pretty chill and pretty laid back,” Lewis said.

After being asked about what part of her golf game was her best, Lewis immediately answered, “Definitely not putting,’ drawing laughter from interviewers.

She followed by saying, “Anything in the fairway, I am pretty good with my irons and stuff. I still have to work to do on the putting part. That is pretty hard for me.”

Edmonds, who took over the golf program this past year, said Lewis was a dedicated and hard-working player for the Warriors during the season.

“She does a good job of being committed,” Edmonds said. “It is kind of an on me kind of sport. If you want to get better, there are things you have to do like go taking individual lessons. She has done a good job of being pro-active in taking lessons in the offseason and even during the season.

“She has exceled in that. She was also captain of the cheer squad, so she has a lot of leadership qualities to her. The biggest thing that I have seen is that she can drive off the tee box really well and she hits her irons well. She gets on the greens in probably two, three shots, but the putting is the weak point. If she could get the putting right, she would be almost a scratch golfer. She is also very competitive.”

Lewis said she wouldn’t mind earning a scholarship to play at a four-year school after her two years at ESCC. If not, she said would continue to play it for “fun” with friends.

She thanked all her coaches, including Don Moore from her first two years at DCHS and Luke Tucker from her junior season in addition to Edmonds from this past season. She especially thanked her dad, Nick Lewis, who helped get her into golf and has given her a lot of pointers on the sport.