Dale County's Martin, Enterprise's Harrelson earn Dothan Eagle basketball honors

A 2012 Enterprise graduate who was a two-time all-state selection with 2,322 career points with the Wildcats and later a standout at Western Carolina, Harrelson quickly deflected the award to others, including new assistants John Wadsworth and Allen Catrett, who guided Opelika and Red Level for more than a decade each before coming to Enterprise this year.

“I have to give a lot of credit to our assistant coaches,” Harrelson said. “We had two assistant coaches come on our staff this year who were head coaches for 10-plus years at other places. To add those two guys to what we already had was really big.”

The Wildcat coach also credited his players, saying they were always team-oriented.

“It was a special group in terms of how they got along and spent time with each other,” Harrelson said. “I think you could put one through 12 and take any one or four or five and mix and match them and all of them could have gotten along. A lot of teams don’t have that. I think that took us over the edge you could say.”

Before the season began, Harrelson, who was in his third year at EHS after a year as a graduate assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University, felt the chances for a strong season were present based off the returning experience