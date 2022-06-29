Dale County's Ross narrows college choices down to six

One of the top senior high school football players in the Wiregrass has narrowed his college choice down to six schools.

Dale County’s Christian Ross, a versatile 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end and defensive end for the Warriors, announced his final six schools on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Considered a three-star player by Rivals.com, Ross, in his Twitter account, said Memphis, Troy, Tulane, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Liberty University made up his final six.

“Those were the main ones that showed the most love,” Ross said in a Dothan Eagle interview on Wednesday. “Those are the ones who have been contacting me every day. I have been to most of them and every one of them treated me great and a couple of them have felt like home.”

Ross said he plans to announce his college choice before school resumes, indicating he would likely do it in mid-July.

Overall, 11 schools have offered Ross, a two-time all-state selection. The others are Army, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee State and Western Kentucky.

Ross has been a dominated two-way player at Dale County. As a tight end, he caught 30 passes for 478 yards last season with three TDs and was in on 53 as a defensive end over the Warrior’s 10-game schedule.

He had a monster season as a sophomore, especially on defense where he was in on 88 tackles (8.0 per game) with 21 tackles for loss and nine quarterback sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble for a touchdown. He also blocked a punt and blocked a potential game-winning field goal against Straughn. Offensively, he caught two touchdown passes, including a game-winning score in overtime versus Straughn.

Ross said he has received college offers from schools as both a tight end and defensive end. Four of his finalists – Memphis, Tulane, Ole Miss and Liberty – are looking at him at tight end, the position he prefers. However, Ross stressed the other two finalists, (Troy and Mississippi State) who offered at defensive end, are still in the mix.

Ross announced his list just two days after finishing a visit to Memphis. He has also visited Troy and Ole Miss, the later during a summer camp. Although he has no more visits lined up, Ross said he wanted to visit Tulane.

Now that he has narrowed the list of teams down to six, Ross now has to think hard on the schools and on how he will decide which to attend.

“Whichever school that shows the most love and what feels like home,” Ross said when taking about the main factors that will influence his decision. “Wherever I go it will be different than when I am home so I want most home feeling I can have since I will be away from my parents. The relationship with the coaches and their academics are also important.”

Ross, who also excels at basketball and baseball at Dale County, said he would love to double up and play football and basketball in college, but only if was “possible.”