Dale County's Suggs signs with Chipola College softball

“She’s one of our strongest hitters in our lineup,” Dutton said. “She comes with a lot of power, but also has the consistency. She sprays the ball all over the field and has speed to go along with it.”

Suggs began catching in youth baseball and has stuck with it throughout the years.

“I thought, ‘Oh that looks fun, let me just try it,’” Suggs said. “I ended up falling in love with it and I’ve done it ever since. I feel like I’m in control because I get the ball every single time and I just love that feeling.”

Suggs takes pride in all the intangibles needed to be a successful catcher.

“I’ve really spent a lot of time working on blocking,” Suggs said. “I feel like it’s a challenge and I love that thrill of being able to do that.

“And also framing. I feel like if I can help out my pitcher as much as I can, that can help us win a ball game.”

Suggs has already had the opportunity to play on the Chipola softball field as part of the Alabama Fury travel ball team.