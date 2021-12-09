Dale County's Suggs signs with Chipola College softball

MIDLAND CITY – Gracie Suggs was a ball of energy moving around the Dale County gymnasium, posing for photos and talking to family and friends before her signing ceremony Thursday.
It often takes that type of zeal to be a successful catcher and leader of a team, which are characteristics the softball standout possesses.
“She’s a vocal leader on the field, she’s involved in every play all of the time,” Dale County coach Nicole Dutton said. “She’s great physically at blocking and has a strong arm.
“She fits the mold as catcher. Catching, in my opinion, behind the pitcher is your most important person. A good catcher can make a bad pitcher look good and a bad catcher can make a good pitcher look bad.”
Suggs, one of the top catchers in the Wiregrass and a Class 3A first-team all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association this past spring, has signed to continue her career at Chipola Junior College, located in nearby Marianna, Fla.
With one high school season still to go, Suggs will enter the spring as one of the Warriors’ top hitters to supplement her defensive skills.
She hit for a .463 average last year with three home runs, six triples, 14 doubles and 54 RBIs. She scored 46 runs and stole 19 bases.
“She’s one of our strongest hitters in our lineup,” Dutton said. “She comes with a lot of power, but also has the consistency. She sprays the ball all over the field and has speed to go along with it.”
Suggs began catching in youth baseball and has stuck with it throughout the years.
“I thought, ‘Oh that looks fun, let me just try it,’” Suggs said. “I ended up falling in love with it and I’ve done it ever since. I feel like I’m in control because I get the ball every single time and I just love that feeling.”
Suggs takes pride in all the intangibles needed to be a successful catcher.
“I’ve really spent a lot of time working on blocking,” Suggs said. “I feel like it’s a challenge and I love that thrill of being able to do that.
“And also framing. I feel like if I can help out my pitcher as much as I can, that can help us win a ball game.”
Suggs has already had the opportunity to play on the Chipola softball field as part of the Alabama Fury travel ball team.
“I feel like Chipola is a good fit for me, because for one I love coach Kelly (Brookins) – she has always welcomed me with open arms,” Suggs said. “Whenever I went there, I knew I could see myself playing softball there.”
She credits Dutton and the Fury coach, David Asbill, with helping her get an opportunity to college softball following her high school career.
“I love my travel ball and school ball coaches because they’ve both done an extraordinary amount for me getting me to that next level,” Suggs said “Whether it be my travel ball coaches putting us in these showcases and talking to these coaches for us whenever we couldn’t in just trying to get our names out there, and my school ball coach has been excellent and also done whatever she could to get me to the next level.”
Suggs said signing brought some mixed emotions, both happy and a bit sad.
“It’s a weird feeling,” Suggs said. “I’m really excited, but I am getting older and about to move off and start another chapter in my life.”
Before going off to Chipola, Suggs has some immediate goals.
“Win state,” she said. “We’ve been ring chasing a couple of years now. We’ve come very close but have always fallen a little short.
“I feel like this could be our year. We all get along and have a really great connection together.”