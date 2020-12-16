Daleville football coach Desmond Lett resigns position

A former three-sport standout at Geneva County, Lett just concluded his second football season as head coach of the Warhawks after serving as an assistant coach of the program for four seasons.

His first team, led by one of the state’s top players in Jalen White, now at Georgia Southern, finished 7-4 and reached the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.

This past year, Daleville, after moving up to Class 3A and losing a handful of players to graduation, finished 1-9 with the lone win coming by a forfeit from Providence Christian.

Still, Lett felt the Warhawks progressed despite the bad record.

“Coming into this year, I knew we might struggle after graduating a lot of seniors last year then having some kids move out,” Lett said. “I don’t judge seasons totally by wins and losses, but also if we got better every day and from that standpoint, we were getting better.”

“We got a lot of 9-10 graders valuable experience on the varsity and we also got the junior high program up and going, so we were able to build a foundation.”

Prior to his head coaching role, Lett served as the Warhawks’ offensive coordinator after coaching defensive backs for three years.

Lett played varsity football four seasons at Geneva County, earning all-state defensive back honors in his junior and senior seasons. He also played basketball four seasons and was on the Bulldog baseball team as a senior.