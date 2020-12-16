Daleville football coach Desmond Lett resigns position

After two seasons, Desmond Lett is no longer the head coach of the Daleville Warhawks.
Lett confirmed he has resigned his positions as head football coach and athletic director. He, however, remains at the school as a physical education teacher.
Lett’s resignation was accepted by the Daleville School Board during a meeting Wednesday night.
“I have no ill will feeling to Daleville, the School Board or to the superintendent and I knew this was a possibility that could happen,” Lett said in a Dothan Eagle interview of resigning. “I felt it was best for me to allow for a smooth transition for the next coach coming into the program.”
He did not elaborate further on the resignation.
Daleville Superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps released a statement on Lett’s resignation, thanking him for his service as football coach and A.D.
“On December 16, 2020, the Daleville City Board of Education accepted Mr. Desmond Lett’s resignation from the head football coaching position for the past two seasons as well as the athletic director (position) since taking on that role,” Stamps said in the release.
Support Local Journalism
“Coach Lett has been and will continue to be a valuable asset to our faculty and students as a physical education teacher in our system. Our Board, administration, and staff appreciate everything Coach Lett has done for the DHS students as well as the football and other athletic programs.”
A former three-sport standout at Geneva County, Lett just concluded his second football season as head coach of the Warhawks after serving as an assistant coach of the program for four seasons.
His first team, led by one of the state’s top players in Jalen White, now at Georgia Southern, finished 7-4 and reached the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
This past year, Daleville, after moving up to Class 3A and losing a handful of players to graduation, finished 1-9 with the lone win coming by a forfeit from Providence Christian.
Still, Lett felt the Warhawks progressed despite the bad record.
“Coming into this year, I knew we might struggle after graduating a lot of seniors last year then having some kids move out,” Lett said. “I don’t judge seasons totally by wins and losses, but also if we got better every day and from that standpoint, we were getting better.”
“We got a lot of 9-10 graders valuable experience on the varsity and we also got the junior high program up and going, so we were able to build a foundation.”
Prior to his head coaching role, Lett served as the Warhawks’ offensive coordinator after coaching defensive backs for three years.
Lett played varsity football four seasons at Geneva County, earning all-state defensive back honors in his junior and senior seasons. He also played basketball four seasons and was on the Bulldog baseball team as a senior.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!