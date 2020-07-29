Daleville High fills boys basketball, volleyball and softball coaching slots

Reynolds’ biggest success came at Central Hayneville in 2004-05 as he led the Lions to the state finals. He also guided both Escambia County girls and Straughn boys to a regional finals appearance.

“He has experience and a very high level of success with his teams in the past,” Daleville principal Josh Robertson said. “He has built programs up in the past that weren’t necessarily doing well at the time, but our situation is a little different in that we have had four playoff appearances in the past six years, so he gets a chance to take a group and get them to the next level.

“In talking to him, he likes to run a little up-tempo style and pressure the ball. I think our kids fit that style of play very well, so I think it will be a good match for them.”

Robertson said Reynolds also fit nicely for Daleville because of his volleyball background.

“The fact that he has the experience in the volleyball just makes it a good 2-for-1 situation for us,” Robertson said. “We are looking for him to take over that program and get those girls going in the right direction. We are excited for him being in both of those sports.”