After working outside the athletic arena for a year, the coaching itch bit Byron Williams.

The former basketball coach at Houston County and Malone (Fla.) is returning to the coaching sidelines after being hired Wednesday night as the new girls basketball coach at Daleville. Williams will also serve as an assistant volleyball coach and teach eighth-grade math.

He takes over a girls basketball program that has struggled since the departure of head coach Zach Kelley following the 2020-21 season. The Warhawks were winless two years ago, but improved to 3-15 last year behind some young, solid players who could bring the program out of the valley to an upward climb in the upcoming years.

Williams replaces Mary Gaines, who left Daleville to take the head volleyball position at Dale County.

“I am excited for a chance to get back to coaching,” said Williams, who was involved in a transportation business last year. “I am ready to get to work and see if we can make it happen (at Daleville). I don’t know much about Daleville girls in the past since coach Kelley has been gone, but I have heard some good things about a great younger bunch coming up.

“The last two years they focused on the young bunch and they are starting to blossom.”

Williams coached girls basketball at Houston County for two seasons from 2009-11 and again for one season in 2019-20 plus across the state border at Malone, Fla., from 2011-13 where he guided both of his teams to the regional postseason tournament.

He was the Houston County boys basketball coach for two seasons from 2020-22 and also assistant volleyball coach for one season in Columbia before getting out of the profession. His time away didn’t last long.

“I tried to shy away from education, but I wanted to get back into it,” Williams said.

In addition to his tenures at Houston County and Malone, Williams was also an assistant varsity boys basketball and JV boys head basketball coach at Geneva County for two seasons. He also served as an assistant football coach at Houston County (both tenures), Geneva County and at James A. Shanks Middle School in Quincy, Fla. (2013).

“Coach Williams is going to bring a lot of experience and stability to our girls basketball program and girls athletic department,” Daleville athletic director and head football coach Will Garner said. “He brings a ton of passion and energy to a young group of girls that have a real desire to win. Big things are coming for this group with coach Williams leading the way.”

Williams said he was impressed by the culture that coach Garner and the coaching staff are developing at Daleville, one of the things peaked his interest in the position.

“I liked the culture itself with some of the things that coach Garner said and I worked with coach Chip Harris at Columbia (Houston County) and he told me about some of the things they are doing over there and it is very exciting,” Williams said.

The hire of Williams as girls basketball coach leaves Daleville with two head coaching openings – one in volleyball and the other in softball. The volleyball opening was created with Gaines leaving for Dale County, while the softball position came open when Tanner Harris was hired as the new head football coach at Brilliant High School in northwest Alabama.

Garner hoped Daleville will have hires for the two sports sometime in July.