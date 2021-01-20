Daleville hires CHHS assistant Will Garner as new head football coach

Energy and highly motivated.
Those two phrases came to mind to Daleville principal Josh Robertson when talking about new Warhawks' football coach, Will Garner.
Garner, a defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Charles Henderson the last two years and also a former defensive line coach at Northview, was hired as the Warhawks’ head coach Wednesday by the Daleville School Board.
A 2010 graduate of Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn, the 28-year-old Garner replaces Desmond Lett, who resigned last month. He will also serve as weight training teacher at the school.
“He is highly motivated,” Robertson said of Garner. “He has worked with some folks who we are familiar with and we know his knowledge base. Really, the energy about him is something that I think folks will gravitate towards him which is something we need from our boys to get back out there on the football field.
“We are excited to have him. He will bring a bunch of high energy and some experience. He will help us progress and move the program in the right direction.”
The Warhawks struggled this past fall to a 1-9 record with the one win coming via a forfeit from a team dealing with COVID issues. One of the big problems for Daleville centered on low participation as the number of players on roster dipped below 30.
Garner knows increasing the participation is one of the key first steps in building back the Warhawks' program that had five straight winning seasons and nine in 12 years prior to last year.
“The first thing we have to do is bring back a little bit of enthusiasm throughout the school and get some guys more excited about playing and get more guys back out playing,” Garner said.
Another of his early objectives is to make the Warhawks a physically strong team.
“It first starts in the weight room, making sure we are building as big and strong athletes as we can to put a product on the field on Friday nights that will win ball games,” Garner said.
Whether in the weight room or on the football field, Garner said he expects his players to focus on two intangibles in helping the program elevate toward winning again.
“The two things that we will build a program on are effort and intensity,” Garner said. “It is two things you can bring every day no matter what the circumstances are. It is two things that you can control.”
Ironically, Daleville’s past helped intrigue Garner to the Warhawk opening.
While at Charles Henderson, he was an assistant to head coach Brad McCoy and at Northview he was an assistant to Josh Parrish. McCoy was a head coach at Daleville from 2009-13, amassing a 34-19 record, and Parrish was the Warhawk leader from 2014-16, going 23-11.
“Those two had some big-time success at Daleville,” Garner said. “Those are two guys that spoke so highly of the program that it is something I wanted to be a part of.”
He said he hasn’t decided on any offensive or defensive schemes to utilize at Daleville, preferring to see who comes out and what kind of talent pool he has to work with, but he has a philosophy of certain keys in the two areas.
“We need to run the football and we need to control the line of scrimmage on both sides no matter what styles we run on offense and defense,” Garner said. “You have to be able to block, you have to be able to tackle and you have to be able to line up correctly.”
Garner was a running back and safety in high school at Lee-Scott Academy where he was also a member of the golf team. After graduating from LSA, he went to school at Troy University and played for the Trojan men’s golf team for four seasons.
During his final year at Troy, he was a volunteer football coach at Charles Henderson, located across the street from the entrance to the Troy campus.
After graduating from Troy, he was hired as Charles Henderson Middle School’s football coach. He guided the middle school team to a 15-1 record over two seasons with a Wiregrass championship title.
Parrish then hired him as defensive line coach, a post he held for two seasons before the Dothan school was consolidated with Dothan High. Garner returned to Charles Henderson and McCoy’s staff, serving as defensive coordinator and head strength/conditioning coach the last two seasons.
In addition to his football roles, Garner has been the head baseball coach at Charles Middle School and for Northview’s 9th grade baseball team as well as assistant basketball coach at Charles Henderson the last two years.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Garner said. “It is a program that I have admired from working with people who have been a part of the Daleville program before and everything that everybody has said about it has only been great and positive. For the opportunity to arise for me to get a chance to lead that program is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get started.
“I am glad to be part of the Daleville Warhawk family and can’t wait to get started, to hit the ground running and get this program back in a winning way.”