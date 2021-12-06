Darlington leaves Enterprise football post for DeLand (Fla.) job

After three seasons as the head football coach at Enterprise High School, Rick Darlington is returning home to the state of Florida to become the head coach of DeLand High School.
Darlington came to Enterprise after coaching 27 of his previous 30 years in Florida, including the previous 13 (2006-18) in his second tenure at Apopka, located just 45 miles from his new job at DeLand. He was also head coach at Apopka (1999-2002) and Valdosta High School in Georgia (2003-2005) after starting his head coaching career at Eustis (Fla.) (1996-98). He spent seven years as an assistant coach of three Florida high schools before his first head job.
A native of Lakeland, Darlington attended college at Stetson University, located in DeLand. Most of his jobs have been in the central Florida area.
“It is mostly a family decision,” Darlington said. “I went to college there (Stetson). Before I came to Enterprise we lived about 45 minutes from there. I have coached two different schools within 45 minutes of there.
“Really that is the area that has been home to me almost all my adult life. I have a daughter that lives with her husband in the next county over in Lake County and I have a son, his wife and my grandson who are also right there. The thought of being able to go there and build a program back from where I was from was a big draw.”
Darlington also said the DeLand program was also an attractive one to him as well.
“It is a program that I always used to look at from the outside and said that could be a special place (to coach at), but the timing never really worked out,” Darlington said.
The announcement of Darlington’s departure from Enterprise was reported by Deland Athletics twitter account and confirmed in a press release issued by Enterprise principal Stan Sauls and athletic director Trent Trawick.
“Enterprise High School and the Enterprise City School System would like to officially announce the resignation of Rick Darlington as head football coach effective Dec. 17, 2021,” the release said.
“We would like to thank coach Darlington for the past three years and the commitment and dedication to EHS and our student athletes. Coach Darlington leaves the EHS football program with a solid foundation and we wish him and his family the best of luck on all future endeavors.”
Darlington took over an Enterprise program that suffered two straight 2-8 seasons before his arrival, but went 20-14 during his time with the Wildcats with seasons of 5-6, 7-4 and 8-4. All three of his teams made the state playoffs with his most recent team reaching the second round. It was Enterprise’s first second-round playoff game since 2016.
Sauls, in a Dothan Eagle interview, said the Enterprise School System will begin its coaching search immediately. He hoped to have a possible replacement in time before a board meeting in late January, but the upcoming Christmas break could make it difficult.
“Coach Darlington did a great job and we are headed in the right direction,” Sauls said. “We want to continue in that direction with the right person who is the right fit for our players and our program.”
Darlington has been a head coach for 26 seasons overall and has a career record of 234-87, highlighted by a 167-47 record and three state titles in his two tenures at Apopka, which plays in Florida’s highest classification of Class 8A.
He also led a state runner-up team with the Blue Darters in 2013 and two others to state semifinal appearances (2007, 2009). Ironically, the 2009 state semifinal appearance was against DeLand, his new school.
Darlington also guided a state runner-up finish at Valdosta in 2003 and has directed 24 of his 27 teams to the state playoffs.
He began his career as an assistant coach at Lakeland (Fla.), his alma mater. He was an assistant coach at Bay in Panama City for one season in 1994 before landing an assistant job at Eustis in 1995. After one season, he was elevated to head coach at Eustis and guided the program to a 21-12 record over three seasons.