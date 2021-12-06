Darlington leaves Enterprise football post for DeLand (Fla.) job

After three seasons as the head football coach at Enterprise High School, Rick Darlington is returning home to the state of Florida to become the head coach of DeLand High School.

Darlington came to Enterprise after coaching 27 of his previous 30 years in Florida, including the previous 13 (2006-18) in his second tenure at Apopka, located just 45 miles from his new job at DeLand. He was also head coach at Apopka (1999-2002) and Valdosta High School in Georgia (2003-2005) after starting his head coaching career at Eustis (Fla.) (1996-98). He spent seven years as an assistant coach of three Florida high schools before his first head job.

A native of Lakeland, Darlington attended college at Stetson University, located in DeLand. Most of his jobs have been in the central Florida area.

“It is mostly a family decision,” Darlington said. “I went to college there (Stetson). Before I came to Enterprise we lived about 45 minutes from there. I have coached two different schools within 45 minutes of there.