Davis, Upshaw takes learned lessons into job as Goshen hoop coaches

As the son of a longtime former high school basketball coach, Darius Davis learned a lot of lessons growing up involving basketball and life.
Amahni Upshaw learned similar lessons as a member of the Troy women’s basketball team.
The two now take those learned lessons into roles as Goshen head basketball coaches – Davis with the boys basketball team and Upshaw with the girls team.
The two were hired two weeks ago for the positions by the Pike County School Board, which also hired Chandler Burleson as volleyball coach and Josh Ritter as baseball coach at Pike County High School.
Davis is the son of former Headland boys basketball coach Emanuel Davis, who guided the Rams for eight seasons after serving as an assistant for 10 seasons. Darius Davis also played at Abbeville High from 2002-05 under legendary coach Moses Knight.
“Mostly I learned from my father,” Darius Davis said. “Lessons of tough aggressive defense, minimizing turnovers and dedication to the sport. It is more about the student-athlete of what a student can learn than winning the game. All the other stuff falls in line once you focus on the student-athlete.”
After playing at Abbeville, Davis attended school at Auburn at Montgomery, earning a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. He was an assistant coach for the Pike Road varsity boys basketball program the last three seasons.
“I run a 2-3 match-up zone,” Davis said. “I like to play aggressive, trapping defense and run the fastbreak.”
While at Goshen, he will teach social science and government classes.
“I am very excited to take over at Goshen,” Davis said. “It has a rich history of winning and I am getting a chance to work with a lot of excited players.”
Upshaw, a former standout at Brantley, played four seasons for Chanda Rigby at Troy. In her career, she played in 105 games, started 17, and earned 220 career points and 319 rebounds, while playing for two Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship teams and two NCAA Tournament teams.
The past two seasons she was a graduate assistant for Rigby and Troy.
“I will kind of run my program almost like Troy because that is what I know, that’s where I come from and things worked there,” Upshaw said. “The main thing is hoping it works here. If not, some things can be adjusted.”
Most of those things she learned related to building relationships and chemistry in a team.
“It is all about building relationships,” Upshaw said. “Chemistry is the most important thing to me and that is what I want to implement within the girls as well as a faith-based team. They don’t have to believe in the same thing as me, but that is what everything will stem from.
“It is more than just playing the game. It is about learning how to be a young lady, what it takes to be successful and having goals in life.
“I need the kids to know that the person next to you, that is your sister. You have to be willing to put everything aside that goes on in your head for that person next to you. We will have a we team, not me team.”
On the floor, Upshaw said she hopes to have a similar look as Rigby’s teams did at Troy.
“It definitely is going to be a fast-paced game,” Upshaw said. “That is what I like, that’s what I thrive in. Even coming from Brantley, that is what we did. It was a run-and-gun type situation. Why set up a play if you have numbers (on a fastbreak)? Are there alternatives you have to play? Yes, of course, but our first option is when we get the rebound, we are looking to go. Everything is going to be fast. You can’t catch what you can’t keep up with.”
While in high school, Upshaw was Alabama’s Class 2A Player of the Year in 2015 and helped lead Brantley to state titles in 2013 and 2014 as well as a state semifinal appearance in 2015. She also played in the 2015 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
Now her first career coaching job is at a school just 15 minutes from her alma mater.
“I think it was a good fortune,” said Upshaw, who will teach seventh-grade math. “I was open-minded about where I would be. This opportunity kind of fell in my lap. Why turn down something that is so close to home and being able to make a name for a program that is close to home. It is not the program I starred at, but that doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me is being able to make an impact in these girls’ lives. That is the most important thing to me.”
Pike County hires Burleson, Ritter: Pike County filled two voids with the hires of Chandler Burleson and Josh Ritter as volleyball and baseball coach.
Burleson is in his first year in coaching after recently graduating from Troy University. He played recreation volleyball at Troy and was president of the rugby team. A former soccer and baseball player at Leeds High School, he helped coach his younger sister’s Little League and Travel ball teams.
He will make his coaching debut on Monday when the Bulldogs travel to area foe Opp and follows up with his second game the next day at Goshen. The volleyball team will play all of the matches on the road because of gym renovations at PCHS.
Ritter comes to Pike County after four years as head softball coach at Fort Dale Academy. He served one year as assistant softball coach at Hooper Academy prior to that and was head boys soccer coach and football assistant at Dothan High six years ago.
Ritter was a baseball coach at Freedom High School in Virginia for seven years prior to coming to Dothan.
The Pike County job puts Ritter back in the sport he loves. He played baseball at Enterprise High School, graduating as a Wildcat in 1996.
