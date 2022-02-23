Dawkins, Carroll edge Charles Henderson; CHHS girls down Talladega

MONTGOMERY – With his team holding a one-point lead and 10.1 seconds left, Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins toed the free throw line with a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity.
“I missed the previous 1-and-1 and that kind of stuck with me,” Dawkins said. “So I got to the line and I just felt calm and comfortable. I took my time and followed through what coach had showed me on the free throws and it paid off.”
Dawkins drained both free throws to give Carroll a 70-67 lead and the Eagles played good defense on the other end as a shot under heavy pressure by Akeives Shorts as time expired was off the mark, though it would have just been a two-point basket had it connected.
The Eagles then celebrated a Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament championship at Garrett Coliseum and will advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history next week in Birmingham. The Eagles will play next Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Ramsay at the BJCC Arena.
Earlier in the day, the Charles Henderson girls punched their ticket to the state semifinals with a 39-29 win over Talladega. The Trojans will play Guntersville at 3 p.m. next Wednesday in Birmingham.
In the boys game that followed, Dawkins’ final free throws came after Tay Knox had a follow-up dunk to pull the Trojans within 68-67 with 11.3 seconds left. After a Charles Henderson timeout, Dawkins was fouled shortly after the inbounds, leading to the final points.
Dawkins, named the tournament MVP, scored a game-high 24 in the game, followed by teammate Raquille Reed with 23. Reed connected on 5-of-7 shots from 3-point range.
“First of all I give all the glory to God,” Dawkins said. “I prayed about this game. I feel like we all knew what was at stake. Back to what (teammate) Johnny Coleman said. He said, ‘If we lose this game, it’s sticking with us for the rest of our lives.’
“We all feared losing. We want our last game to be us holding the championship trophy.”
Charles Henderson won the two regular season games against the Eagles by scores of 77-54 and 75-56.
Carroll head coach Mike Henry said the familiarity with Charles Henderson paid off.
“It helped tremendously,” Henry said. “We played them twice; we played them this summer (practice game). We saw them over in the Eufaula tournament even though we didn’t play them and we really know each other very well.
“We just knew they wanted it bad and we wanted it bad and somebody had to win and somebody had to lose.”
Following Dawkins and Reed in scoring for Carroll was Coleman with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jordan Killings with 10.
Charles Henderson was led by Shorts with 20 points, Jayden Spearman with 16 and Cody Youngblood with 12.
Dawkins, Reed, Coleman, Shorts and Spearman were all named to the all-tournament team.
“This means a lot,” Dawkins said of the win. “The job is not finished. We still have two more games.”
The Eagles got off to a hot start, building a quick 12-4 lead following a 3-pointer by Coleman, a dunk by Dawkins and a driving basket by Dawkins. Charles Henderson battled back to within 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
“We talked about being patient with the basketball and take what they give us,” Henry said. “When we made those shots early, the confidence just kept growing. I think that the guys were getting looks that they felt like they had a chance to make, and that was big.
“Also on the other end, they didn’t get those rolls as early as we got them. Later on, they started getting those rolls and those looks.”
After a driving basket by Charles Henderson’s Jywon Boyd pulled the Trojans within 24-20, the Eagles scored the next eight points – six of them coming off 3-pointers from Reed and Coleman – to push the lead out to 32-20.
The Trojans scored the final four points of the half on two free throws by Spearman and a basket underneath at the buzzer by Tyler Carlton, making it a 36-29 Carroll lead at halftime.
A tip-in by Carlton for the final points of the third quarter tied it up at 56-56 and it was anybody's game.
The Eagles outscored the Trojans 10-2 to open the fourth quarter, which included 3-pointers from Coleman and Dawkins in making it a 66-58 game.
But Charles Henderson quickly went on a 5-0 run to pull the Trojans within 66-63 with 2:42 left and it would be a battle to the end.
Henry didn’t expect anything less.
“I simply believe we knew what was at stake," Henry said. "We knew it was going to take a perfect effort and we knew we had to execute all the way around to have a chance, because they are very talented.”
A driving basket by Dawkins made it 68-63 but Shorts answered with an inside shot to make it 68-65 with 1:14 left, setting up the exciting finish.
Charles Henderson coach Tim Faison gave credit to the Eagles.
“Every time we made a run, they had an answer,” Faison said. “It just seemed like every time they needed to make a play, they made it. I give them credit. Defensively, we didn’t execute our assignments.”
The Trojans end the season at 23-6.
Charles Henderson girls 39, Talladega 29: Tournament MVP Makayla Hobdy scored 16 points and Madison Ousley was right behind with 14 as the Trojans advanced to the Class 5A semifinals next week in Birmingham.
The Trojans made big baskets at the right times, especially in the first half.
In what was a tightly-contested first quarter, the Trojans took the lead when Takeiya Brockton swished through a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 12-10.
Charles Henderson also made the final basket of the first half – also at the buzzer – when Hobdy scored on a drive for a 22-16 lead at the intermission.
With Charles Henderson holding a 26-20 advantage after three quarters as both teams struggled to score, Ousley opened the final period with a long 3-pointer from the wing to make it a nine-point lead and the Trojans hung on from that point.
Talladega did make things interesting down the stretch. After Houston Goins hit one of two free throws to pull the Tigers within 32-25, Talladega came up with a steal on the inbounds and Trinity Webb hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 32-28 with 1:55 remaining.
Hobdy hit two free throws with 1:32 left after being fouled on a Talladega steal attempt at halfcourt, pushing the lead back out to six.
Charles Henderson improved to 16-8 with the victory, while Talladega ended its season at 21-13.
Talladega was led by Webb with 20 points.
Brockton, Ousley and Hobdy made the all-tournament team from Charles Henderson.