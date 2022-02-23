Dawkins, Carroll edge Charles Henderson; CHHS girls down Talladega

Dawkins, named the tournament MVP, scored a game-high 24 in the game, followed by teammate Raquille Reed with 23. Reed connected on 5-of-7 shots from 3-point range.

“First of all I give all the glory to God,” Dawkins said. “I prayed about this game. I feel like we all knew what was at stake. Back to what (teammate) Johnny Coleman said. He said, ‘If we lose this game, it’s sticking with us for the rest of our lives.’

“We all feared losing. We want our last game to be us holding the championship trophy.”

Charles Henderson won the two regular season games against the Eagles by scores of 77-54 and 75-56.

Carroll head coach Mike Henry said the familiarity with Charles Henderson paid off.

“It helped tremendously,” Henry said. “We played them twice; we played them this summer (practice game). We saw them over in the Eufaula tournament even though we didn’t play them and we really know each other very well.

“We just knew they wanted it bad and we wanted it bad and somebody had to win and somebody had to lose.”