Defending champion Charles Henderson Lady Trojans crushed

BIRMINGHAM – It has been a long time since veteran Charles Henderson head coach Dyneshia Jones-Elder or her Trojans experienced a nightmare like Saturday morning.

The Trojans hit an icy 19.7 percent from the floor, including just 8.0 percent on 3-pointers, and committed 24 turnovers against hot-shooting Mae Jemison, resulting in 76-37 loss to the Jaguars in the Class 5A state semifinals at Bill Harris Arena.

Charles Henderson, ranked No. 2 in the state, finished the season with a 14-3 record. The loss also ended a run as the defending state champion for the Trojans, who were making their fifth appearance in the state tournament in the last seven years.

CHHS, though, was making its run this year with only two experienced players from last year and with no seniors on its eight-player roster. The Trojans lost three college signees in Niairia Jones (Belmont), Samira Moore (Troy) and Mykyia Milton (Coastal Alabama South) off last year’s state-title team.

“To have only two players that played last year – everybody else was on the bench and didn’t play much – I am really proud of them (for making it to state),” Jones-Elder said. “We have three girls (starters) who really didn’t have experience.