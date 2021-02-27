Defending champion Charles Henderson Lady Trojans crushed

BIRMINGHAM – It has been a long time since veteran Charles Henderson head coach Dyneshia Jones-Elder or her Trojans experienced a nightmare like Saturday morning.
The Trojans hit an icy 19.7 percent from the floor, including just 8.0 percent on 3-pointers, and committed 24 turnovers against hot-shooting Mae Jemison, resulting in 76-37 loss to the Jaguars in the Class 5A state semifinals at Bill Harris Arena.
Charles Henderson, ranked No. 2 in the state, finished the season with a 14-3 record. The loss also ended a run as the defending state champion for the Trojans, who were making their fifth appearance in the state tournament in the last seven years.
CHHS, though, was making its run this year with only two experienced players from last year and with no seniors on its eight-player roster. The Trojans lost three college signees in Niairia Jones (Belmont), Samira Moore (Troy) and Mykyia Milton (Coastal Alabama South) off last year’s state-title team.
“To have only two players that played last year – everybody else was on the bench and didn’t play much – I am really proud of them (for making it to state),” Jones-Elder said. “We have three girls (starters) who really didn’t have experience.
"They have been here, but they didn’t have (game) experience. It was good for them to make it. Four teams left in 5A and we were one of them, so I am so proud of them.”
The fifth-ranked Jaguars advanced to Tuesday’s state championship game. It will be the first girls state championship game for Mae Jemison, which has existed for only five years after forming after J.O. Johnson and Butler closed.
Charles Henderson made only 13-of-66 shots on the day, including just 3-of-27 in the first half when it fell behind 42-9. They also hit only 2-of-25 3-point shots, missing the first 16 attempts before its first make in the third quarter. The Trojans also earned 28 offensive rebounds in the game, yet converted them into only 16 points. They also didn’t help themselves at the foul line, making 50 percent (9-of-18).
Conversely, Mae Jemison, behind a mixture of layups, good 3-point shooting and crisp ball passing, hit a sizzling 60 percent (30-of-50), including 42.1 percent on 3-pointers (8-of-19). The Jaguars were also solid at the foul line, knocking down 8-of-9.
“The percentage on shooting was significantly different as far as how many they made and how many we made,” Jones-Elder said. “At any given time, a team can come in and make a lot of 3-pointers and make a lot of shots and their confidence level spirals (upward) compared to the opposing team that goes down. That happened.”
Mae Jemison, of its 30 baskets made, had 21 assists, while Charles Henderson had just three assists off 13 baskets.
Mae Jemison also scored 36 points off 24 Trojan turnovers compared to 20 CHHS points off 23 Jaguar turnovers.
“I think it was mentally our girls,” Jones-Elder said. “They made mistakes on their own that could have been prevented, so it was not anything else. You cannot dribble through three girls that are trying to stop you and trap you. You’ve got to pass the ball back.”
The nightmare started quickly for Charles Henderson, which fell behind 17-0 barely four minutes in as the Jaguars’ pressure and trapping defense harassed the Trojans and led to fastbreak layups. CHHS had nine turnovers and 0-of-6 shooting by that point.
“I think my team came out and played hard and executed our game plan,” Mae Jemison coach Sherell Hobbs Robertson said. “We knew they were not a great shooting team, but they attack, so I wanted to sag and make them shoot jump shots.
“Defensively, our pressure was just great. We pushed them into angles we wanted to get turnovers.”
The Jaguars, who substituted frequently in the game with more depth compared to Charles Henderson’s eight-person squad, spread the wealth around in the early going. Five players had scored by the first four minutes with Lesiah Rogers and Saniah Parker both hitting a 3-pointer to spark the flurry.
Charles Henderson’s Makayla (KK) Hobdy hit 1-of-2 free throws with 3:34 left to end the Trojan drought and added a layup a minute later to make it 17-3.
A 3-pointer by Rogers and a fastbreak layup off a nice pass from Kennesha Waddle made it 22-3 Mae Jemison at the quarter break.
The opening quarter ended with Charles Henderson making just 1-of-12 shots and committing 11 turnovers, while Mae Jemison hit 8-of-18 overall and 3-of-6 on 3-pointers, while also earning five offensive rebounds.
After a jumper inside the foul line by Charles Henderson’s Kristan Jackson early in the second quarter, the Jaguars scored six straight then blew it open with 14 straight after a steal, fastbreak layup and free throw by Hobdy.
Mae Jemison led 42-9 at halftime, scoring 25 points off Trojan turnovers.
“It was (frustrating), it really was,” Jones-Elder said of the first half. “I tried to calm them down – even my starters were upset. I told them to keep their head up.
"It was not immaturity, but the leadership they don’t have right now. If they had stayed focused and kept their head, it could have easily changed.”
The margin stayed in the upper 20s and 30s throughout the second half, though Charles Henderson played better and shot better (25.6 percent).
Parker, a 5-foot-9 forward/center who is Mae Jemison’s lone senior, led the Jaguars, coming one assist away from a triple-double. She finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. She also had six steals. Rogers followed with 17 points. Parker and Rogers both hit three 3-pointers and were a combined 16-of-25 from the floor.
Mae Davis added 16 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Jags and Waddle chipped in eight points and five assists.
Hobdy, a sophomore, led Charles Henderson with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Jackson, a junior, had 11 points, five rebounds and also had four steals.
However, the Trojans got only 10 points from the rest of the team off 3-of-22 shooting.