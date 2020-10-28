Defending champion G.W. Long falls in Class 2A state championship volleyball match

Already, Long was eyeing a rematch next year.

“We lose just one senior and she is a good senior – Morgan Ferguson is a great player for us, but I absolutely think we will better next year because we will be a year older (with all of our players) and we have some good young girls coming up,” Craig Long said.

“I am excited about next year and I am already thinking toward next year. I told the girls, ‘Get ready. We will put a lot of work in. We want to be back and we want to face them again. I want to play them again.”

Like G.W. Long, Addison is also a young team that will have most of its roster back next year.

“I am extremely proud of this team,” Addison coach Kaydi Woodard said. “We are very young. We started two ninth graders and an eighth grader. They all stepped up to the challenge. We have just one senior.”

G.W. Long reached the championship round despite losing standout senior Mary Beth Long (now playing college volleyball at AUM) from last year’s team to graduation and not having junior Emmaline Hughes for all but the last three matches of this season.