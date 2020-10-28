Defending champion G.W. Long falls in Class 2A state championship volleyball match

BIRMINGHAM - G.W. Long's bid for a second straight volleyball state title came up short Wednesday.
The defending state champion Rebels had the momentum after winning a second set and leading in the third, but perennial power Addison showed its championship pedigree by overcoming that momentum and pulling away to a four-set win, 25-13, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, at Bill Harris Arena.
Addison (37-16) won its 12th state title since 2003 and its seventh in the last eight years, avenging last year’s championship loss to the Rebels.
G.W. Long, which entered as the top-ranked team, finished its season 33-5 and as the state runner-up.
“First of all, I am proud of our team,” G.W. Long head coach Craig Long said. “We have had a great year. These girls have a lot of heart and they play hard. They give me everything they have got every game. I can’t ask for a better team.
"I want to tip my hat to Addison. Addison has an absolute great program and a great team. They are tradition-rich and we are trying to get there. But I just can’t say enough of how I love our girls heart, how they fight and how they come back and lay it on the line.”
Wednesday’s match marked the second straight meeting in the finals between the two teams with Long winning last year’s championship over the Bulldogs. Addison also beat G.W. Long in the 2018 semifinals.
Already, Long was eyeing a rematch next year.
“We lose just one senior and she is a good senior – Morgan Ferguson is a great player for us, but I absolutely think we will better next year because we will be a year older (with all of our players) and we have some good young girls coming up,” Craig Long said.
“I am excited about next year and I am already thinking toward next year. I told the girls, ‘Get ready. We will put a lot of work in. We want to be back and we want to face them again. I want to play them again.”
Like G.W. Long, Addison is also a young team that will have most of its roster back next year.
“I am extremely proud of this team,” Addison coach Kaydi Woodard said. “We are very young. We started two ninth graders and an eighth grader. They all stepped up to the challenge. We have just one senior.”
G.W. Long reached the championship round despite losing standout senior Mary Beth Long (now playing college volleyball at AUM) from last year’s team to graduation and not having junior Emmaline Hughes for all but the last three matches of this season.
“Not only did we lose Mary Beth, but we lost Emmaline so there were some new players and we had to learn how to play with each other and grow our chemistry,” Rebel junior setter Makenna Long said. “By the end, we pretty much had that. It will be even better next year.”
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Claire Long added of the season, “It was a growing season. We lost a big senior (Mary Beth Long) and we grew to get better. We were determined this year.”
Makenna Long earned 39 assists during Wednesday’s championship match, finishing with 150 over the three state tournament contests. She added four aces, seven digs and two kills. Emma Claire Long had 16 kills and a match-high 14 digs, while junior outside hitter Breanna Henning had a team-high 28 kills and added 10 digs and four assists.
All three players earned all-tournament team honors.
Maleah Long earned nine kills and Ally Whitehead had three kills, two aces and two digs. Ferguson was part of five block assists and Maleah part of three. Hughes had 12 digs and Kyndall Wallace five digs.
Addison was led by Addisyn Smothers, the tournament MVP. Smothers had a match-high 27 kills plus 13 digs. Sunny Snoddy, the team’s lone senior, had 16 kills, four aces and five digs and Abby Waldrep had four kills. Libero Hadley Butler had 11 digs, while Gracie Manley and Bracie Rogers both had six digs and Bailee Ory five digs. Eighth grader Katie Barrett had four block assists and two kills.
Manley and Snoddy were named to the all-tournament team from Addison.
Addison had a solid performance overall, limiting its mistakes to key its title win. The Bulldogs made only 15 hitting errors in 125 attacks, just three serving errors and only six receiving errors.
G.W. Long, conversely, made a few more mistakes, especially in the first set, the later part of the third set plus the fourth set. The Rebels had 25 errors in 136 attacks, five service errors and 11 receiving errors.
Both teams were mostly sound on defense with Addison earning 54 digs to G.W. Long’s 52 and were close in successful kills with the Bulldogs holding a slim 52-49 advantage there.
After scoring the match’s opening point on an ace by Makenna Long, the Rebels struggles began and they fell behind 4-1 in the opening set. Though they cut the margin to one three times, the Rebels couldn’t keep pace and the Bulldogs pulled away, taking a 9-7 lead to 15-7 and cruising in for a 25-13 victory in the set.
G.W. Long got untracked in set two, earning 20 of their 49 kills in the match during the set.
The set was tied five times early, the last at 10 all when the Rebels surged with five straight points for a 15-10 lead. Maleah Long had two kills and Makenna Long had an ace in the spurt.
The Bulldogs got no closer than four the rest of the set. Emma Claire Long earned a kill off a Makenna Long set to finish it at 25-20.
The Rebels seized a 7-3 lead early in the third set behind a kill from Emma Claire Long and Whitehead.
They led 15-12 following an Emma Claire Long kill, but the Bulldogs wrestled the lead away with six straight points. Four of the points came off G.W. Long hitting errors. Manley had an ace and Smothers earned a tip kill over G.W. Long blocks for the other points.
G.W. Long couldn’t get the momentum back after the Addison surge as the Bulldogs pulled away to a 25-19 victory in the set and rode that momentum to a 10-4 start in the fourth set on way to winning that set 25-18 to finish the match and win the title.
“That third set was real pivotal,” Craig Long said. “I thought if we had gotten that set we would have won the championship. When we lost that set, it put us a hole.”
