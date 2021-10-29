Defending home turf: Dothan stuns McGill-Toolen

Dothan senior linebacker Zae Henry wanted to leave some inspiration for the underclassmen in his last home game, and he delivered in a big way Friday.
Henry returned a fumble caused by fellow senior Hosea Hills 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and the Wolves never trailed perennial power McGill-Toolen in a 17-13 victory at Rip Hewes Stadium. The win ends the 2021 campaign on a high note for Dothan (4-6), which struggled most of the season offensively thanks to a slew of injuries.
But that didn’t matter to Henry and his fellow seniors, especially those on the defensive side. The Wolves limited McGill-Toolen — who will participate in the playoffs next week for the 22nd time in 23 years — to just 129 yards and no touchdowns offensively.
“It was our last game. We had to go out and show the younger kids that they still have a chance to turn the program around,” Henry said. “We couldn’t go out like we used to. We had to change things for these younger kids. We had to set the example. That’s why we put the pads on and play high school football.”
That was evident from the first whistle.
The Yellow Jackets (6-4), a program that has reached the Class 7A title game four times in the last decade, lost yards on their first drive thanks to a sack from Kendrel Brewer. McGill-Toolen threatened to score on its second drive after a Dothan turnover, but Hills and Henry made sure that didn’t happen.
On third down, Yellow Jackets running back Tony Inge hit a wall near the line of scrimmage. That allowed Hills to pop the ball loose and right to Henry.
Henry corralled the loose pigskin and had nothing but green grass ahead of him. He raced 85 yards for the game’s opening score, giving Dothan a 7-0 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
A 31-yard run from Inge on the next possession put the Yellow Jackets in the red zone, but Dothan’s defense stood tall. The Yellow Jackets managed a 34-yard field goal from Michael Shine, cutting the Wolves’ lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter.
“We kept playing hard, kept playing hard, giving ourselves a chance,” Wolves head coach Smitty Grider said.
Dothan built on its advantage with the help of an underclassman on the following drive. Sophomore Tamarion Peterson ripped off a 45-yard run to move the Wolves to the Yellow Jackets’ 15.
Six plays later, he plowed into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown, lifting Dothan to a 14-3 lead with 8:53 left in the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets, struggling on offense with lead running back Braylon McReynolds limited, got a lift from their special teams. On the ensuing kickoff, Anthony Eager raced through the Wolves for a 94-yard score, cutting the deficit to 14-10.
However, the Yellow Jackets’ special teams made a miscue early in the fourth quarter that helped Dothan secure a victory.
Trailing just 14-13 after another 34-yard field goal from Shine, the McGill-Toolen defense forced a Dothan punt after another stellar stand. The Yellow Jackets, though, muffed the punt, and Dothan recovered at the McGill 37.
Behind runs from senior quarterback Javierre Jackson and junior Wauntavious Conley, Dothan drove far enough to notch a 30-yard field goal from senior Will McCarthy with 6:48 left to play.
The Yellow Jackets’ final two possessions produced little outside of a 33-yard pass from Michael Corcker to Eager, and senior James Dowdy Jr. broke up the final McGill pass with 1:40 left to end any threats.
Grider said a win against a powerhouse like McGill-Toolen should inspire a strong offseason from the Wolves’ returning players.
“They have to see what we did tonight and take that as a blueprint that this is how we have to play every week,” he said. “We played with an extra special effort tonight, but it should be the same effort every week. That’s what they’ve got to learn from this, and we’ll bring that intensity to do the little things right every Friday night.”
The Wolves have plenty to build on, especially offensively. Peterson led the Wolves with 101 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Conley churned up 87 yards on 25 carries.