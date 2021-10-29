Defending home turf: Dothan stuns McGill-Toolen

Dothan senior linebacker Zae Henry wanted to leave some inspiration for the underclassmen in his last home game, and he delivered in a big way Friday.

Henry returned a fumble caused by fellow senior Hosea Hills 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and the Wolves never trailed perennial power McGill-Toolen in a 17-13 victory at Rip Hewes Stadium. The win ends the 2021 campaign on a high note for Dothan (4-6), which struggled most of the season offensively thanks to a slew of injuries.

But that didn’t matter to Henry and his fellow seniors, especially those on the defensive side. The Wolves limited McGill-Toolen — who will participate in the playoffs next week for the 22nd time in 23 years — to just 129 yards and no touchdowns offensively.

“It was our last game. We had to go out and show the younger kids that they still have a chance to turn the program around,” Henry said. “We couldn’t go out like we used to. We had to change things for these younger kids. We had to set the example. That’s why we put the pads on and play high school football.”

That was evident from the first whistle.