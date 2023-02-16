MONTGOMERY – After the first play of the fourth quarter, defending state champion Enterprise seemed to be in good shape in its Class 7A South Regional Tournament semifinal game.

The final seven-plus minutes, though, were painful for the Wildcats.

The Enterprise offense struggled badly and Baker standout Labaron Philon, an Auburn verbal commitment, took over and the Wildcats couldn’t overcome the combination in the final quarter, falling to Philon and the Hornets 53-41 at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

The outcome ended Enterprise’s streak of two straight state championship appearances and four straight wins at Garrett Coliseum. The Wildcats ended the season with a 16-9 record.

“It kind of went how it has been for us all year – we really struggled to score all year and couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Enterprise head coach Rhett Harrelson said. “They made plays and we didn’t.

“When it comes to the fourth quarter this year, we could never really get over the hump and win those close games. We didn’t win any of those games when it was close even when we had the lead early in the fourth quarter or late in the third quarter. That is a lack of making plays. We didn’t make them all year.”

Harrelson added, “Just a frustrating year for us and a frustrating end to the season.”

Baker (25-6) advanced to Tuesday’s 10:45 a.m. regional finals against either Dothan or Mary G. Montgomery. The Dothan-MGM game was pushed to Saturday at 4 p.m. and moved to the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl as AHSAA officials elected to stop play Thursday after the first two 7A games because of expected bad weather coming in and to allow teams to travel back home safely.

After Mykel Johnson hit a 3-pointer on the final quarter’s first play, Enterprise had a 36-32 lead. However, the Wildcats would miss 12 straight shots from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and would make just 3-of-6 free throws for the next six plus minutes. Enterprise also had a four-minute stretch without scoring.

In the meantime, Philon, Baker’s 6-foot-4 junior guard who is the reigning 7A Player of the Year and is considered one of the top players in the state this year, became assertive. After being relatively contained for three quarters, especially in the halfcourt set, Philon ignited in a three-minute stretch.

After Josh Flowers scored down low, Philon tied the game with two free throws before Enterprise’s Jordan Hines hit 3-of-4 free throws around a Flowers 3-pointer to tie the game at 39. The 3-pointer by Flowers was just Baker’s second 3-pointer made after the Hornets started 1-for-17 from behind the arc.

Philon added another 3-pointer with 4:43 left then after a Wildcat turnover, Philon scored on a fastbreak layup as he was fouled. He added the free throw, giving the Hornets a 45-39 lead.

Following a Derrick Florence layup, Philon scored on bank shot and after two Charles Taylor free throws, Philon added two free throws to finish off a 13-0 Hornet run that built the margin to 52-39 with 1:42 left and effectively sealed the outcome.

Philon finished with a game-high 32 points, hitting 12-of-23 shots overall, including 1-of-7 on 3-pointers, and knocking down 7-of-7 free throws. He had 12 points in the fourth quarter, 10 coming in the 13-0 run. He also earned a team-high seven rebounds and had four steals.

“It’s what he does,” Harrelson said of Philon taking over in the fourth quarter. “We were aware of him. Everybody is aware of No. 11, Philon. I thought we did a good job for about three quarters, three and a half quarters on him, but he made the plays down the stretch and we didn’t make any.”

Harrelson, who is in his fifth year as a high school head coach, has now seen Philon in person three times – in regular-season meetings this year and last year as well as in Thursday’s game – and has seen a lot of tape as well of the Hornet star.

“He is the best player I’ve coached against since I have been doing it.” Harrelson said. “I haven’t been doing it very long, but he is very, very talented. He has the ability to get the ball on the opposite baseline and get to the other basket in a blink of an eye. It is unbelievable how quick he gets from one end of the floor to the other. He is a really good player.”

Flowers added 10 points to Baker’s attack.

Enterprise was led by Hines with 12 points and six rebounds. Tucker Wadsworth added nine points, all of three 3-pointers. Eric Winters had a team-high eight rebounds and Keion Dunlap had seven rebounds as the Wildcats won the rebounding battle, 37-28.

For the game, Enterprise hit just 32.6 percent (15-of-46), including 25.0 percent on 3-pointers (4-of-16). The Wildcats were 7-of-13 on free throws.

Baker was 19-of-48 from the floor (39.6 percent) with everybody outside of Philon going 7-of-25. The Hornets hit only 3-of-21 on 3-pointers, though two came in the vital fourth quarter. They were 12-of-16 on free throws.

After the game, Harrelson sent a message to his players of next year about what he expects in the offseason.

“The message to the guys was, ‘Everybody is hurting right now and everybody is upset, but how many of you guys worked on your game in the offseason? You look around this room and how many of you came in open gyms and worked on your games?

“So you want to get better and want to make plays in certain situations like this when it matters, you have to work on your game. You can’t set a basketball down for six months and come back and expect to be good for three or four months out of the year.’”