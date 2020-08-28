Defense comes through for Geneva County in win over Wicksburg

WICKSBURG – Geneva County head coach Jim Bob Striplin vowed in the offseason that his team’s defense would be better in 2020.
If the season opener is any indication, that vow might be fulfilled.
That unit delivered when it counted most Friday night in the season opener, holding off two second-half Wicksburg scoring threats to preserve a 19-15 victory at Panther Stadium.
A year ago, Geneva County allowed 40.5 points a game with eight teams scoring 32 or more, but the Bulldog defense stood tall in the second half Friday.
Bulldog junior running back Emmanuel Henderson, a major college prospect with more than 20 offers, had to earn his yardage against an aggressive, swarming Wicksburg defense.
The junior standout finished with 152 yards rushing – the majority coming on cutbacks to the other side to the field – and two touchdowns. Henderson, who earned the total on 21 carries, had 89 yards going to the fourth quarter, but exploded for 62 yards in an time consuming 5 minutes and 45 seconds game-killing drive to end the contest.
Geneva County trailed 15-13 early in the third quarter, but erased the deficit with a six-play, 49-yard TD drive. Quarterback Will Birdsong connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chico Cotton to put the Bulldogs up with 7:11 to go in the third. A two-point conversion pass fell short, but GCHS had a 19-15 lead.
Its defense took over from there.
Wicksburg, behind the passing of quarterback Jackson Glover, moved to the Bulldog 15 on the ensuing series. After a 2-yard rush, three incompletions followed, turning the ball over on downs.
After a Bulldog punt, Wicksburg marched right back to the 25 behind three Zeke Kelley runs totaling 27 yards and a Geneva County interference.
Three plays later, Wicksburg had a 4th-and-1 at the 15 with under six minutes to go, but Geneva County forced Glover out of the pocket and Ken'li Preyer tackled him for a yard loss at the 16 to end the drive.
Geneva County, behind big runs from Henderson, including a 42-yarder, then milked the remaining clock out over nine plays to end the game.
Wicksburg’s aggressive, swarming defense contained the explosive Henderson for most of the first half, though the Bulldog star scored two touchdowns. However, he finished with just 64 yards on 11 carries, the majority coming on a 40-yard run.
The 40-yard run was the second play of Geneva County’s third series of the game and helped lead to the game’s first score.
Henderson took a handoff to the right, broke a tackle and had to reverse his field back to the left where he found running room and raced down the field before being dragged down at the Wicksburg 33.
A holding call pushed Geneva County back to the 43. Three plays later, the Bulldogs faced 4th-and-12 at the 35 when Birdsong pumped fake a pass then fired deep to Colby Fuller, who caught the pass in one-on-one coverage on the sideline and was tackled after making the catch for a 30-yard gain to the 5.
After Henderson gained 1 yard and Brandon Andrews 2 yards, Henderson, on the second play of the second quarter, took a sweep to the left and was hit inside the 1, but lunged forward to the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run. Hunter Adams converted the point after kick to make it 7-0 with 11:10 to go in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs pushed the margin to 13-0 on the ensuing series. Taking over after a 7-yard punt – as Wicksburg refused to punt to Henderson – Geneva County covered the yardage over 10 plays. Sparked by runs of 12 and 5 yards by Birdsong plus a pivotal 4th-and-1 4-yard run by Clay Morrison, the Bulldogs moved to the 16.
After a 3-yard run and an interception, Henderson took a jet sweep on 3rd-and-7 at the 13 to the left and broke four tackle efforts before scoring. The extra point kick was wide left, leaving it 13-0 Geneva County with 3:34 to go before halftime.
The Panthers then went to the air on the ensuing series, quickly moving down field. Completions by quarterback Jackson Glover of 17 yards to Jaylen Murry and 25 yards to Morrison pushed the Panthers to the 30.
An interference call three plays later on Geneva County moved to the 15. From there, Wicksburg went back to its running game with Murry and Zeke Kelley plowing for 7 yards to the 4.
Kelley carried 3 yards to the 1 and scored on the ensuing play behind up back Jesse Cortez with 41.5 seconds left in the half. The Panthers went for two and converted when Morrison scored off the right side, making it 13-8.
Geneva County had a golden opportunity on the ensuing kickoff, taking over at the Wicksburg 43 after the Panthers – again refusing to kick to Henderson – kicked out of bounds. However, the Bulldogs turned it over on downs with an incompletion on the half’s final play.
The Panthers struck quickly to open the third quarter, seizing the lead on a 5-play, 52-yard scoring drive.
After Charles Snyder had a 17-yard kickoff return to the 48, Murry carried 6 yards to the 46 before Glover aired it out deep down the right sideline to Morrison, who snared it for a 42-yard gain to the 4-yard line.
Three plays later, Snyder scored on a jet sweep play to the left. The point after kick by Carter Meyers was good, pushing the Panthers up 15-13.
Geneva County quickly wrestled the lead back with a 6-play, 49-yard drive. Taking over at the 49 after Wicksburg illegal touched the kickoff before it went 10 yards. Birdsong’s TD pass finished the drive.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!