Defense comes through for Geneva County in win over Wicksburg

A holding call pushed Geneva County back to the 43. Three plays later, the Bulldogs faced 4th-and-12 at the 35 when Birdsong pumped fake a pass then fired deep to Colby Fuller, who caught the pass in one-on-one coverage on the sideline and was tackled after making the catch for a 30-yard gain to the 5.

After Henderson gained 1 yard and Brandon Andrews 2 yards, Henderson, on the second play of the second quarter, took a sweep to the left and was hit inside the 1, but lunged forward to the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run. Hunter Adams converted the point after kick to make it 7-0 with 11:10 to go in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs pushed the margin to 13-0 on the ensuing series. Taking over after a 7-yard punt – as Wicksburg refused to punt to Henderson – Geneva County covered the yardage over 10 plays. Sparked by runs of 12 and 5 yards by Birdsong plus a pivotal 4th-and-1 4-yard run by Clay Morrison, the Bulldogs moved to the 16.

After a 3-yard run and an interception, Henderson took a jet sweep on 3rd-and-7 at the 13 to the left and broke four tackle efforts before scoring. The extra point kick was wide left, leaving it 13-0 Geneva County with 3:34 to go before halftime.