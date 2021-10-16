Defensive front delivers for Wicksburg vs. HA in Panther win

NEWTON — When Wicksburg needed an answer for Houston Academy and its passing attack, the Panthers’ defensive line delivered.
Maddox Burkhardt recovered a fumble for a touchdown following a sack, and Michael Albertson tacked on a late safety in powering the Panthers to a 23-14 victory Friday night.
The two plays came moments after Raiders quarterback Kadyn Mitchell fired a 49-yard touchdown pass to Will Wells to give Houston Academy (5-3 overall, 3-2 Class 3A, Region 2) a 14-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We just thought we would be better in the trenches,” said head coach Josh Cox, whose Panthers secured a playoff berth with the win. “We knew we had to get after the quarterback — put some pressure on him — because he’s a great player. We really worked on our ends keeping him in the pocket, and they did a great job of that. Then we got some sacks up the middle.”
When the Panthers (7-2, 4-1), who registered five sacks, didn’t get to Mitchell, the Raiders’ offense hummed. The first drive proved that when a 33-yard pass from Mitchell to Wells ignited an eight-play scoring drive.
Jeb Daughtry finished the possession with an 8-yard touchdown run, giving HA an early 7-0 lead.
That was HA’s only points of the half. In fact, the Raiders trailed 13-7 at halftime and for most of the third quarter.
Mitchell and his receivers changed that late in the third quarter.
With the Panthers stuffing the run game, Mitchell connected with Wells and his older brother Kamryn to convert a pair of third-and-long situations. Wells then beat the Wicksburg secondary for a 49-yard touchdown to give Houston Academy a 14-13 lead with 43 seconds left in the third quarter.
But the Panthers’ defense ratcheted up the pressure in the fourth quarter.
A red zone stand from Houston Academy’s defense pinned the Raiders’ offense deep, and a holding call only made things worse. On second-and-23, several Panthers hit Mitchell in the end zone, causing him to fumble.
Burkhardt jumped on the loose pigskin for the touchdown. Jalen Murry added a two-point conversion, and Wicksburg led 21-14.
“(I saw) a ball popping out at the bottom of a pile,” Burkhardt, a sophomore, said. “I looked down, and it was popping out.”
Albertson then recorded a safety on a sack of Kadyn Mitchell midway through the fourth quarter to make it 23-14, a two-possession game.
“Stop the quarterback — we knew that was their best player,” Burkhardt, who finished with a sack and five tackles, said of his team’s mindset. “We knew if we stopped the quarterback, we had a great chance of winning.”
Houston Academy had one more possession following the safety, but even then, the Panthers harassed Mitchell. Following another sack from Albertson, Mitchell connected with Daughtry for a 38-yard pass with Panthers defenders draped over him.
Mitchell was shaken up on the play, and the drive ended on the next play with an interception from Tyler Williams.
“They had a good plan, and they executed it. We didn’t,” said Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge, whose team clinched a playoff spot after Providence Christian beat New Brockton Friday. “Our offense didn’t produce. We didn’t play together on both sides. They were the better team tonight.”
After a slow start, the Wicksburg offense had some highlights with two time-consuming drives in the first half.
After Houston Academy scored on its first possession, the Panthers launched a 14-play, 80-yard drive that burned 6:53 off the clock. Murry scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to help tie the game at 7 apiece.
Wicksburg followed with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took another 4:42 off the clock. Murry scored on a 5-yard run to finish that drive and give the Panthers a 13-7 lead going into halftime.
“One of the best ways to stop (an opposing) offense is to get the ball away from them,” Cox said. “We were going to pound it and try to win it at the line of scrimmage. We got it done.”
Murry led the Panthers’ attack with 169 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Jackson Glover completed seven of his 10 passes for 61 yards.
Mitchell completed eight of his 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown to lead HA. Wells had three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively for Wicksburg, Albertson was credited with eight tackles, including two quarterback sacks. William Wright, Izaac Murry, Emmerson Bennett, Dalton Taggart and Burkhardt had five each. Charles Snyder and Jacob Cox had four each. Wright, Bennett and Izaac Murry were credited with a sack each.