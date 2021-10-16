Defensive front delivers for Wicksburg vs. HA in Panther win

Houston Academy had one more possession following the safety, but even then, the Panthers harassed Mitchell. Following another sack from Albertson, Mitchell connected with Daughtry for a 38-yard pass with Panthers defenders draped over him.

Mitchell was shaken up on the play, and the drive ended on the next play with an interception from Tyler Williams.

“They had a good plan, and they executed it. We didn’t,” said Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge, whose team clinched a playoff spot after Providence Christian beat New Brockton Friday. “Our offense didn’t produce. We didn’t play together on both sides. They were the better team tonight.”

After a slow start, the Wicksburg offense had some highlights with two time-consuming drives in the first half.

After Houston Academy scored on its first possession, the Panthers launched a 14-play, 80-yard drive that burned 6:53 off the clock. Murry scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to help tie the game at 7 apiece.

Wicksburg followed with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that took another 4:42 off the clock. Murry scored on a 5-yard run to finish that drive and give the Panthers a 13-7 lead going into halftime.