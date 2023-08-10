Abbeville has turned to one of its former basketball greats as its new head boys basketball coach.

Dexter Grimsley, who starred on the Yellow Jackets’ state runner-up team in 1989 under Moses Knight Jr. and later at Northwestern State Louisiana University, was approved as the new boys head coach during a Henry County School Board meeting Thursday night.

Grimsley replaces Jonathan Deveridge, who left in May to become the girls head basketball coach at Dothan High School.

It will be Grimsley’s second coaching tenure at Abbeville. He was an assistant coach under Knight in the mid-1990s and the 2000s before becoming an Alabama state representative in 2010. While as an assistant coach, he was part of the Yellow Jackets’ 1996 state championship team that featured future Auburn star and NBA player Chris Porter.

“It means a lot,” Grimsley said of returning to Abbeville as a head coach. “I never lost my love for Abbeville basketball since 1989. I came back and helped out coach Knight for several years then of course I got elected to the House of Representatives and I couldn’t do that anymore. Now that I have an opportunity to get back into the swing of things, I look forward to giving Abbeville High School everything I have got.”

Grimsley, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Northwestern State, was also hired to lead the In-School Suspension program at Abbeville.

Abbeville principal Roy Dawkins felt Grimsley was the right person to take over the Yellow Jacket hoops program, which hasn’t won 15 or more games or been to the regional postseason tournament since the 2018-19.season.

“He is good for the community as he can get the support back that we need from the community,” Dawkins said. “He is from Abbeville, so he knows the tradition that Abbeville used to have for basketball. He will be a good fit to get the tradition back.”

Grimsley said he hopes to bring the winning tradition back that the Yellow Jackets enjoyed under Knight, a Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee, but was just as concerned about developing quality men.

“I am just glad that I have an opportunity to help the community and school out and try to help some kids along the way in their direction in life,” Grimsley said. “I want to make sure they have an opportunity to expound on everything they are trying to work toward and make sure that every student will be able to accomplish what they want on and off the court.”

He added of basketball, “I am just glad to have an opportunity to go back and try to get some of the glory back for Abbeville.”

During his senior season at Abbeville, Grimsley led the Yellow Jackets to the Class 4A state championship game before falling to Clarke County. He led all scorers in the state tournament with 69 points over three games (23 points a game) and was named to the all-tournament team. He earned all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association for his senior year.

Grimsley was also part of a first-round state tournament team as a junior in 1988 at Abbeville.

He also played football and baseball for the Jackets prior to his senior season.

Grimsley then starred at Northwestern State Louisiana in a career that eventually led him to be inducted into the NSU’s Graduate N Club Hall of Fame in 2012. A 6-foot-6, 241-pound forward he still ranks among school’s all-time leaders in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and steals.

In 110 games from 1989-93, Grimsley scored 1,437 points (11th in school history going into this past season), grabbed 664 rebounds (15th all-time) and set the school career blocks record with 153, though he now ranks fifth all-time. He also ranks 10th all-time at NSU in career steals with 139.

The Abbeville product averaged 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game during his career with the Demons. He was named to the NSU All-Century Team (1912-2012).

He earned All-Southland Conference honors as a sophomore in 1990-91 and was the conference Freshman of the Year in 1989-90.

One of his highlight games came as a freshman when he held LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal, a freshman at the time who would become an NBA great, to just 12 points and seven rebounds in a 73-63 NSU loss to then No. 8-ranked Tigers.

Following his basketball days, Grimsley became a chief juvenile probation officer in Henry County, starting in 1995. He moved into politics and was an Alabama state representative over three terms and 12 years (2010-22), serving the 85th District and representing Henry and Houston counties.

Turner hired for volleyball: Polly Turner, a former Rehobeth volleyball and basketball player, was hired as Abbeville’s new volleyball coach during Thursday’s Henry County Board meeting.

She replaces Keyuna Banks. In addition to her volleyball role, she will teach science at Abbeville.

While at Rehobeth, Turner, known then as Polly Glass, played both volleyball and basketball before graduating from the school in 2018. She earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors in volleyball her senior year.

After leaving Rehobeth, she played basketball at Faulkner University. This past year, she was an assistant volleyball coach at Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery.

“I am truly excited,” Turner said of her volleyball job at Abbeville. “I truly believe I have the best athletes around. I have a young group. We have only been practicing a few days, but they are a good group of girls. They are open and willing to do anything I throw out at them. I already can see improvement in the girls.

“I am really truly excited to see how this season goes. I know I am pouring my heart in and I am getting the same thing from the girls.”

Turner will make her Abbeville coaching debut when the Jackets open the season at Eufaula on Thursday, Aug. 24.