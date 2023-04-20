Dothan High is going in a different direction with its girls basketball program.

Dothan City Schools athletics director Jessica Noble sent out a statement by email on Thursday night that DiShon Benjamin will not return as the coach of the Wolves’ girls basketball program.

Benjamin will remain as a teacher for Dothan City Schools, according to the press release.

The statement reads: The Dothan High athletic department is grateful for the contributions Coach Benjamin has made to both our girls basketball programs at Northview and the new Dothan High School. The search for a new girls’ basketball coach will begin immediately. This concludes the athletic department’s statement and no further comment will be made at this time.

Benjamin declined comment when reached by the Dothan Eagle.

The Headland native led the Northview basketball program for five years before being chosen to take charge of the new Dothan Wolves program in 2019 when Northview and Dothan consolidated.

The Wolves had much success the first season under Benjamin, advancing to the South Regional finals and finishing with a 24-3 record.

Dothan struggled this past season with a 5-18 record.