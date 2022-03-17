Diving catch in seventh inning with bases loaded saves Headland in win over HA

Headland head coach Bubber Birdsong thought it was going to drop in. So too did Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland.

Headland sophomore left fielder Trey Scott, though, proved both wrong.

With Headland trying to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh against a Raider bases-loaded threat, the Ram outfielder came flying in and made a diving catch of a soft fly ball by Griffin McGee in short left field for a game-saving, game ending out to preserve a 2-1 Ram win at Northcutt Field.

“That was huge,” Birdsong said. “If that ball drops, they win. We had him shaded in a little bit because it was a lefty (hitter). I really didn’t know if he would get to it or not. I thought it was going to fall. He made a great play. It was a great effort.”

HA’s Kirkland, standing less than 30 yards from Scott’s diving catch, also applauded the play.

“Griffin had a good at-bat there,” Kirkland said. “He got the count to full count. I thought it was down and we were going to win the game right there because we had the (go-ahead) runner coming around, but the kid made a great play.”

Scott’s played ended the battle of state-ranked teams. The Class 5A No. 5 ranked Rams improved to 10-1, while the Class 3A No. 7 Raiders dropped to 10-3.

“It was a heck of a baseball game between two really good teams,” Birdsong said.

Pitchers Reigh Jordan of Headland and Tucker Jackson of Houston Academy both had stellar performances in complete-game outings. Jordan allowed just three hits and a run. Jackson gave up just five hits – only two after the first inning – and two runs, just one earned. Both struck out eight.

“They were lights out,” Birdsong said of the pitchers.

While Scott’s play ended the game, it was other key defensive plays by Headland and defensive errors by HA that essentially decided the contest.

Jordan ended back-to-back Raider fifth and sixth innings with a pick-off out, the last one with the tying run at second base. Earlier in the game, Ram catcher Trent Weatherly threw out a Raider runner trying to steal second base.

One of the other key plays was by Headland right fielder Parker Littleton, who gunned down a Raider runner trying to score at the plate in the fourth inning.

“We had some plays. Any one of those plays would have changed the game (if we don’t get them),” Birdsong said.

On the other side, Houston Academy made three errors, including one in the fifth that led to the Rams going up 2-0, though they also had two other shaky plays on defense.

“Errors hurt us in this game and it hurt us the other night (against Dothan),” Kirkland said. “This team has played pretty well on defense this year, but the last two games they (errors) have hurt us a little bit. Then you add on this base running blunders and that multiples on us.

“We had several base running blunders. I got one thrown out at second early in the game then we got picked off twice. We got two on there in the sixth and Chapman (Andrews) is coming up to the plate and he has been hitting well for us clutch situations. I was glad he was at the plate, but then we get picked off at second. That was big because if he gets a hit (Chapman), we tie it up.”

The Rams struck for three runs in the top of the first. Tanner Taylor, the lone player with two hits in the game, singled, stole second and moved to third on a Mason Steele sacrifice bunt before scoring on a hard hit infield single by Jordan.

Both pitchers locked in for the few innings with only one runner reaching over the next two innings, that being HA’s Jackson off an error. However, courtesy runner Walker Elliott was promptly thrown out trying to steal second by Weatherly.

Headland’s Scott reached on an error in the top of the fourth with one out, but HA’s Jackson got a fly out and strikeout to end the threat.

In the following half inning, JT Pitchford singled with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Sheldon Ott ripped a single to right field. Littlefield, the Ram right fielder, came up gunning to Weatherly the catcher and threw out Pitchford at the plate to end the inning and keep it 1-0.

“I had to send him (the runner) on that,” Kirkland said. “It was the right move, but he (Littlefield) made a good play and I thought the catcher (Weatherly) made a good play because it was a high bounce and he came down with it (for the tag).”

The Rams increased their lead in the top of the fifth. Luke Nelson reached on an error in left field on a tough blooper to start the inning. After an infield fly out, Tanner Taylor singled and Evan Taylor walked to load the bases. An ensuing walk to Steele forced in Nelson to make it 2-0.

HA’s Jackson got out of further damage with two straight strikeouts.

The Raiders had opportunities in each of the last three innings, but could only get run across.

In the fifth, Wade Shelley reached on a one-out single, but Jordan picked him off.

An inning later, a two-out hit by pitch to Jackson gave the Raiders life. Jordan struck out Pitchford, but the third strike was a wild pitch, allowing Pitchford to reach base and courtesy runner Elliott to move to second. Ott then singled past a diving shortstop to score Elliott to cut the Ram lead to 2-1.

With runners at first and second and HA’s Andrews up at the plate, Jordan wheeled around for a successful pick-off at second base for the inning’s third out to end the Raider threat.

HA had one more chance in the seventh as Jordan hit Andrews with a 3-1 pitch. Hughes Dean then laid down a bunt that Jordan fielded near the mound, but his throw to second base ended up in center field. The Rams then intentional walked Shelley to load the bases.

Jordan got Will Wells on a three-pitch strikeout and after a failed squeeze bunt attempt by Jack Waller, Jordan earned a strikeout on a 2-2 pitch, setting up Scott’s game-saving play.

