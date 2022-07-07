Dixie softball tourneys in Dothan start on Friday at James Oates Park

More than 40 teams utilizing 10 fields throughout the James Oates Park complex beginning Friday is sure to keep Alabama Dixie Softball director Warren Bowron on the move.

“I’m bringing a golf cart to make sure I can get from one to the other in a short period of time,” Bowron said of the different fields.

The complex in Dothan will be hosting five different youth softball state tournaments at the same time: SweeTees (6-under), Darlings (8-under), Angels (10-under), Ponytails (12-under) and Belles (15-under).

All divisions are scheduled to begin play Friday night with games continuing Saturday and Sunday. The championship games in all but the Ponytails are scheduled for Monday. The Ponytails championship game is slated for Tuesday.

“James Oates is going to be ideal,” Bowron said of being able to host the tourney in Dothan. “We kept knocking on that door and told them (Dothan officials) when they were ready, we were ready to let Dothan host. Through the powers to be, all of them said let’s do it this year.”

This will be the first year the tournament has been held at James Oates Park. Bowron said it’s not often a single park has enough fields to host all of the different divisions.

The 87-acre park features a six-field baseball complex (red fields) and a six-field softball complex (gold fields). Both will be utilized the first two days during the tournament and then the plan is to have the remaining games on the traditional softball fields (gold).

“That’s another reason we’ve been trying to get Dothan to host is because they are one of the great facilities which has come on board that has adequate field space as well as hospitality and hotels,” Bowron said.

Bowron will also be counting on many volunteers to hopefully help things run smoothly.

“Alabama Dixie Softball has some great volunteers who have been with us for years,” Bowron said. “The tournament directors that will be over each individual age group have been with Dixie for an average of probably 15 years total.”

Bowron said tickets will be $6 per session for adults and $4 for children. On Saturday there will be two sessions and fans can buy a day pass for $10 instead of buying two session tickets.

Schedule for Friday night – SweeTees starting at 6 p.m. Taylor-Rehobeth vs. Montgomery American (Gold Field 3) and Eufaula vs. Dothan (Gold Field 4). At 7:30 p.m. Wicksburg vs. Enterprise (Gold Field 3) and Troy vs. Montgomery Gray (Gold Field 4).

Darlings starting at 6 p.m. Geneva vs. Montgomery American (Gold Field 5) and Dothan vs. Montgomery Gray (Gold Field 6). 7:30 p.m. Valley Grande vs. Headland (Gold Field 5) and Taylor/Rehobeth vs. Troy (Gold Field 6).

Angels starting at 6 p.m. Dothan vs. Montgomery Gray (Gold Field 1) and Troy vs. Wicksburg (Gold Field 2). 7:30 p.m. Tuscumbia vs. Geneva (Gold Field 1) and Ozark vs. Auburn (Gold Field 2).

Ponytails starting at 6 p.m. Ozark vs. Central (Red Field 4) and Dothan vs. Greenville (Red Field 5). 7:45 p.m. Wicksburg vs. Montgomery Gray (Red Field 5) and Tuscumbia vs. Troy (Red Field 4).

Belles starting at 6 p.m. Enterprise vs. Dothan (Red Field 3) and Greenville vs. Valley Grande (Red Field 2). 8 p.m. Eufaula vs. East Montgomery (Red Field 2).