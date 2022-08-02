Dixie World Series at James Oates Park deemed successful

Dothan didn’t get a perfect 10 in hosting the Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach-Pitch (8-under) World Series Division I and Division II tournaments which concluded Tuesday at James Oates Park, but it came pretty darn close.

“Super complex,” Dixie national director Tommy Rheams said. “It’s been a great tournament. There have been very few problems, besides a little rain … that’s part of baseball.

“The Dothan people have worked their behinds off.”

So what kind of number would Rheams pencil in on a scale of 1 to 10.

“A nine,” he said.

Then he glanced down at one of the fields as a game was being played and gestured towards the tents where fans had gathered to the sides behind the home plate fence.

“We’ve had aggravation every night with tents,” Rheams said. “Where the scorekeepers are (in press box), they need to be able to see the bases.

“That’s the only thing I can complain about, and that’s the fans fault. But they’ve been very courteous, too, about when we’ve asked them to lower the tent.

“But if that hadn’t happened, it would be a 10.”

There were 12 teams competing in the Division I World Series and 10 in Division II. Georgia won the Division I championship by beating South Carolina 5-2 on Tuesday, while North Carolina won the Division II title by beating Alabama (Winfield) 4-2 in the finale.

Locally, Enterprise, which was the Alabama state champion in Division I, won its first three games before losing two straight in being eliminated. Host team Dothan American lost its first game and then won its second before losing its third.

In Division II, host team Abbeville lost its first two games in being eliminated. The Florida state champion was from nearby Bonifay, which went 2-2 in the tourney.

The teams came from throughout the southeast, bringing not only players and coaches, but droves of fans that were following the teams.

Kyle Pszczultkoski, a parent of a player on the Division II North Carolina championship team, was making his first visit to Dothan.

“This has been an awesome tournament to be a part of and very well ran,” he said. “It’s been very enjoyable to be here.”

Putting on a tournament of this magnitude not only involves plenty of city workers and officials, but volunteers are instrumental in making everything run smooth.

Keith Adkinson, the president of Dothan American League and host of the tournament, said the city was awarded the tournament in 2019 for play in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the event back to this summer.

“It’s been a big effort not only by Dothan American League volunteer parents, but the City of Dothan Leisure Services and their performing arts folks at the Civic Center, where we hosted the opening ceremonies,” Adkinson said.

“Part of the requirement for hosting this is we have to provide a church service on Sunday, and Wiregrass Church went above and beyond to do that.”

Adkinson also pointed out the work of Troy Jones and his Dothan Leisure Services staff at James Oates.

“Oh man, they are outstanding,” Adkinson said.

Rheams, who also serves as the Mississippi state director for Dixie Youth Baseball, came to Dothan earlier this summer for the first time to review James Oates Park and came away extremely impressed.

“When we walked in, me and the commissioner, William Wade, about a month and a half ago for a final inspection to make sure they had all their eggs in a row … William looked at me and said, ‘What do you think?’ Rheams said. “I said, ‘Super ballpark.’ It’s a great ballpark.”

And he’s been just as impressed with how things have run since he’s been in town.

“They’ve done an excellent job as far as everything we’ve asked of them,” Rheams said. “Everything Dixie has asked, they have complied. Folks don’t realize what’s involved in pulling this thing off.”

Rheams wouldn’t be surprised to see Dothan host another Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in the years to come. In fact, he expects it.

“I’ve got a feeling we’re going to see them coming back to our national meeting in a year or two and they’re probably going to want to do it again,” Rheams said. “They have done a super, super job.”