Dixie Youth Baseball Div. I and II World Series set for James Oates Park in Dothan

It will be two for the price of one as the Dixie Youth Baseball Division I and Division II Coach-Pitch (8-under) World Series begin Friday at James Oates Park in Dothan.

“About four or five years ago, Dixie Youth decided to split it because a lot of the small communities never got to advance … they couldn’t beat the big teams,” said Charlie Bell, the Alabama National Director of Dixie Youth Baseball. “So if you have a certain number of teams, you have to be Division I. If you have nine or less teams, you’re Division II, like Cottonwood or Ashford or places like that.”

There will be 12 teams competing in the Division I World Series and 10 teams in Division II. Division I teams will play on fields 2 and 3, while Division II will play on fields 4 and 5 at the complex.

The tournament begins with pool play on Friday and then double-elimination bracket play begins on Saturday. Games continue Sunday and the championships in both divisions are scheduled to be played on Monday with if-necessary games scheduled for Tuesday.

Ticket prices are $10 per day and a tournament pass can be purchased for $25.

“They will be from 11 different states,” Bell said of the teams. “We have two teams that are hosting. Dothan American is hosting Division I and Abbeville is going to be the host team for Division II.

“Enterprise won the state for Alabama in Division I and we’ve got the Division II winner from Florida, which is Bonifay, so those will be the four local teams in it.”

Dothan American is the host team for the Division I tournament. The host teams didn’t have to play in district or state competition.

“We’ve been practicing since Day 1 when we picked the all-star team,” Dothan American assistant coach Steven Burgess said. “We actually created a little travel ball team, so we’ve been in travel ball tournaments just to get the team ready because we didn’t get a chance to do the district and state.

“This group of kids, other than two of them, has been playing together three years all through T-ball up until this age. They’re a really good, tight-knit team and friends on top of being teammates.”

Duffy Battles, the head coach for Dothan American, serves as the pitcher for the team.

“Duffy is a machine when it comes to pitching,” Burgess said. “That’s why the rest of us just sit back and let him do that, because that’s kind of what his focus is … getting the pitch there for the kid and tailoring to the kid. You know, some kids hit certain pitches better than other, and Duffy is tops at that.”

Dothan will have a home field advantage in more ways than one. Besides playing in their hometown, the team has been playing most of the season on the newly-installed artificial turf surface on the infields.

“We’ll take the advantage however we can get it,” Burgess said. “A lot of these teams may not have had the opportunity to play on turf.

“We played a portion of our season over at Doug Tew while they were installing the turf and then we moved back here in June, so we do have an advantage in that. It’s going to take some getting used to for other teams.”

With teams coming in from throughout the southeast, it’s expected to be an economic impact of $1.5 to $2 million. Burgess said the young players are beginning to realize the magnitude of the World Series.

“They’re starting to see it because they’re seeing the other kids come in and seeing the pomp and circumstance of the whole situation,” Burgess said. “They’re starting to feel it and are very excited.”

According to Bell, brackets and score updates for both World Series can be viewed on the Dixie Youth Baseball website dixie.org.