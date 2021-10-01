Dollar out as Headland football coach, Melton takes over

The Headland Rams have a new head coach patrolling the sidelines for the rest of the season.
Former Ashford standout Reginald Melton, the Rams’ offensive coordinator, confirmed that he has taken over as interim head coach after a sudden resignation by Rodney Dollar on Thursday.
“Yes, I am the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Dollar has resigned,” Melton said in a Dothan Eagle interview Friday afternoon.
Melton’s first game as interim coach was set for Friday’s home game at J.J. Yarbrough Stadium against Class 5A, Area 3 opponent Andalusia. The Rams entered the contest with a 2-4 record in Dollar’s first year as head coach of the program and his 25th over 34 years in coaching with several breaks scattered in because of battling cancer and stroke health issues.
Messages left on Friday for Dollar as well to Headland principal Jason Bradford and Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley for verification and comments were not returned to the Dothan Eagle as of late Friday afternoon.
Melton was a star running back and linebacker at Ashford from 2003-06, earning 4,489 career rushing yards before signing a scholarship and playing college football at Carson-Newman in Tennessee.
After finishing his collegiate career and graduating, Melton returned to the Wiregrass as an assistant coach at Houston County High School. He was part of the Lions program for five seasons before moving to his alma mater, Ashford. Following one season as linebackers coach at Ashford, he was hired back at Houston County. He stayed two seasons in Columbia before being hired by Dollar at Headland this past offseason.
Melton was initially hired at Headland as a running back/linebackers coach, but was promoted to co-defensive coordinator before the first game then to offensive coordinator after the opening game.
Melton said he will continue to serve as offensive coordinator for Headland, which has just three remaining regular-season games after Friday.
Since his move up to head coach comes late in the season, Melton said he wasn’t planning any major changes with the program for now.
“It is too late to be changing anything,” Melton said. “We will just rally together and make it out of this season then get the offseason running.”
Dollar was in his second stint as Headland football head coach. He previously guided the program from 1990-92, going 8-22.
Overall, he has a 153-111 career record with a state runner-up team in 1989 at Glenwood, a state semifinal team in 2006 at Houston Academy plus four state quarterfinal teams.
He was an assistant coach last year for Abbeville Christian’s AISA state runner-up team before being hired by Headland.
A graduate of Central High in Phenix City, Dollar was a baseball standout with the Red Devils who played at Auburn University for two seasons before a brief minor league baseball career with the Houston Astros organization.
He began his coaching career in his hometown of Phenix City at Woodland Christian in 1987 then at Glenwood School from 1988-89. He guided the Gators to a 10-3 record in 1989 and the state finals.
He moved to Headland in 1990-92 and gradually built the program from 1-9 his first year to 3-7 and 4-6 before becoming head coach at Samson in 1994 and guiding the Tigers to a 10-2 record, a region title and the second round of the playoffs.
After one season at Samson, he left to become head coach at Frisco City where he guided the Whippets to a 25-11 record over three seasons with a state quarterfinal team in 1998.
Dollar was hired at Houston Academy in 1999 and he built the Raiders into a state power, going 63-27 over eight seasons, highlighted by four double-digit win seasons and four region titles. The tenure concluded with a 12-1 state semifinal team in 2006.
He left HA in 2007 to become head coach at Tallassee and guided the Tigers to a 29-14 record over four seasons before leaving to lead Pike County. His tenure at Pike County lasted four games (all losses) when he had to stop because of health issues.
He returned to coaching at Carbon Hill in 2013 when he had a stroke during a football game, forcing him away from the sport. He returned last year with his role at Abbeville Christian.