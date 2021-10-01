Dollar out as Headland football coach, Melton takes over

He began his coaching career in his hometown of Phenix City at Woodland Christian in 1987 then at Glenwood School from 1988-89. He guided the Gators to a 10-3 record in 1989 and the state finals.

He moved to Headland in 1990-92 and gradually built the program from 1-9 his first year to 3-7 and 4-6 before becoming head coach at Samson in 1994 and guiding the Tigers to a 10-2 record, a region title and the second round of the playoffs.

After one season at Samson, he left to become head coach at Frisco City where he guided the Whippets to a 25-11 record over three seasons with a state quarterfinal team in 1998.

Dollar was hired at Houston Academy in 1999 and he built the Raiders into a state power, going 63-27 over eight seasons, highlighted by four double-digit win seasons and four region titles. The tenure concluded with a 12-1 state semifinal team in 2006.

He left HA in 2007 to become head coach at Tallassee and guided the Tigers to a 29-14 record over four seasons before leaving to lead Pike County. His tenure at Pike County lasted four games (all losses) when he had to stop because of health issues.

He returned to coaching at Carbon Hill in 2013 when he had a stroke during a football game, forcing him away from the sport. He returned last year with his role at Abbeville Christian.

