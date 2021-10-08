Dollar says he did not resign as Headland football coach

Dollar and Beasley both confirmed the two met on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the office of Headland principal Jason Bradford to discuss some issues.

“She told me that day (Thursday) that I was going to be suspended,” Dollar said.

Beasley, however, refuted that notion.

“He let his keys down (on the desk) and did not return on Henry County (School) property until Monday morning in a meeting,” Beasley said. “It was not on my behalf. I did not suspend him. In fact, I have never suspended him.

“What I am confirming is he laid his keys down on Thursday around lunchtime, left the building and we did not hear from him. Well, I did hear from him over the weekend. He called me and asked me, ‘What can he do?’ I told him that he would need to come to my office on Monday.”

Beasley added, “He was not asked to leave his keys down,” during the Thursday meeting.

She confirmed the meeting on both Thursday and Monday.

“We had a meeting on Thursday the 30th and he did not return to his post and we did have a meeting on Monday and at that meeting, I did place him on administrative leave,” Beasley said.