Dollar says he did not resign as Headland football coach

A week after not coaching the Headland Rams, Rodney Dollar said Friday during a Dothan Eagle interview that he did not resign as the head football coach.
He said he was placed on administrative leave on Monday by Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley, a fact Beasley confirmed in another Eagle interview on Friday afternoon.
“Absolutely not, under no circumstances,” Dollar said when asked point-blank if he had resigned.
When asked if he signed any resignation papers, Dollar replied, “Absolutely not.”
The Eagle reported last Friday that Dollar had resigned, according to interim head coach Reginald Melton, who coached the team later that night.
“Yes, I am the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Dollar has resigned,” Melton told the Eagle.
Beasley confirmed Friday that Melton will remain the Rams’ interim coach the rest of the season.
Dollar, who has had a series of health issues, including a stroke seven years ago, said he just wants to coach. He returned to coaching last year as an assistant coach at Abbeville Christian before being hired as Headland’s coach.
“I could have been at home drawing disability,” Dollar said. “I gave that up to go back into coaching. Why would I quit?”
Dollar and Beasley both confirmed the two met on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the office of Headland principal Jason Bradford to discuss some issues.
“She told me that day (Thursday) that I was going to be suspended,” Dollar said.
Beasley, however, refuted that notion.
“He let his keys down (on the desk) and did not return on Henry County (School) property until Monday morning in a meeting,” Beasley said. “It was not on my behalf. I did not suspend him. In fact, I have never suspended him.
“What I am confirming is he laid his keys down on Thursday around lunchtime, left the building and we did not hear from him. Well, I did hear from him over the weekend. He called me and asked me, ‘What can he do?’ I told him that he would need to come to my office on Monday.”
Beasley added, “He was not asked to leave his keys down,” during the Thursday meeting.
She confirmed the meeting on both Thursday and Monday.
“We had a meeting on Thursday the 30th and he did not return to his post and we did have a meeting on Monday and at that meeting, I did place him on administrative leave,” Beasley said.
“There has been a lot of confusion. People have said that he was placed on administrative leave on the 30th, but he was not. He was not placed on leave until Monday the 4th.”
During that Monday morning meeting, Beasley said she informed Dollar of the administrative leave and said she was planning to recommend his termination at a Nov. 9 board meeting. She also notified him of these actions in typed documents. Beasley confirmed that she handed Dollar the two letters during Monday’s meeting.
The notices were forwarded to the Eagle through text messages by Kim Dollar, Rodney Dollar’s wife. Both were dated October 4, 2021 and were on Henry County letterhead, signed by Lori Beasley, Superintendent.
In one letter it stated, “Mr. Rodney Dollar: This letter is to notify you that I am placing you on Paid Administrative Leave effective immediately pending a Hearing on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be at Headland Elementary School.”
The second letter stated, “Mr. Rodney Dollar, This letter is to notify you that I will recommend your termination to the board at its meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Headland Elementary School.
“You have the right to submit a written statement to the superintendent and the board explaining why you should not be terminated. If you choose to submit that statement, it must be received in my office no later than 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021. Whether or not you choose to submit a statement, you will receive written notification of the board’s decision after the meeting.”
Dollar said it is his understanding that he will be allowed to have a two-minute speech in front of the board members during the Nov. 9 meeting.
“I have two minutes is all I have got,” Dollar said. “All I really want to do is tell the boys. I am just going to say that I did not quit on you. I love you and good luck.”