Dorsey, Holland lead Dothan Wolves in wrestling regional

Garrett Holland and Dunyea Dorsey both went 4-1 to lead Dothan wrestling during the Class 7A, Region 1 Duals on Monday at Baker High School in Mobile.

As a team, Dothan went 1-4 in five dual matches, beating Davidson 36-12, while losing to Fairhope 50-24, Mary G. Montgomery 48-18, Baker 72-12 and Enterprise 62-15.

Holland, who competed in the 182-pound weight division, won all four of his matches by pinfall, earning a pin over Davidson’s wrestler in the first period, over Fairhope and Mary Montgomery foes in the second period and a Baker wrestler in the third period. He lost to Enterprise on a first-period pin.

Dorsey, wrestling in the 170-pound weight division, won three of his four matches on pins. He pinned Enterprise’s wrestler in the first period and had second-period pins over Fairhope and Davidson wrestlers. He also gained a forfeit win from Mary Montgomery.

Matthew Mills and Isaiah Miatke, wrestling at 220 and 285, both went 2-1 on the night. Mills earned a pin against Baker and had one forfeit win. Miatke’s two wins were both forfeits.

Six other Dothan wrestlers picked up one win on the night with Yandel Collazo (195) earning a pin over Enterprise. The other wrestlers – Caleb Ham (106), Olivia Piasecki (120), Cameron Mathis (145), William Peacock (220) and Brian Mitchell (285) – all had one forfeit win.