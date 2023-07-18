The team and coaching staff had to come together quickly and their playing time as a group has been limited, but the Dothan 13u All-Stars will have as good a chance as any when they compete in the Dixie Junior Boys World Series in Opelika starting this weekend.

The 12-team tournament begins Friday, though Dothan, the Alabama state champion, doesn’t play its opener until Saturday at 12:30 p.m. against Louisiana.

It will mark just the third game for Dothan, which beat Beulah two straight games in the best-of-three series (11-1 and 12-6) for the state championship several weeks ago in Opelika. Since Opelika is the host team for the World Series, it didn’t have to compete in the state tourney, leaving Dothan and Beulah as the only teams in the tournament.

“I think the negative in that is the fact that some of our pitchers didn’t get any reps,” Dothan head coach Brandy White said of the lack of games played. “When you go into a tournament with 12 teams from all of the states in the southeast, pitching depth is going to be important. That’s where we have some concerns.

“We have some good defense, we have some good pitching at the top and some really good hitters, but we’re going to need those four, five, six pitchers to step up and give us some innings for us to have a chance.”

In the sweep of Beulah, a good pitching performance was the key to the opening 11-1 victory.

“William Mitchell, who goes to school in Headland and is a lefty, he actually threw a no-hitter the first game,” White said. “He was just on every pitch and was hitting his spots. He did a great job and our defense played well. We just kind of kept scratching out runs every inning.”

Along with Mitchell, Grayson Creel and Tyler Smith are considered the top three pitchers, but White believes there are other strong arms on the team.

“I think there are three that have definitely stepped up and shown they can step into a tough situation and get it done,” White said. “I think we have three more that are capable of that, but just haven’t gotten the opportunity yet, so I’m hoping they are able to step up and give us those innings, because with the pitching (limit) rules it’s going to be tough. Three (pitchers) aren’t going to be enough to win the tournament.”

While White has confidence in the pitchers, he believes hitting may be the strongest asset of the team. He mentioned Simon Nguyen and Creel as considered the top hitters.

“Our group is really strong hitters,” White said. “Defensively, we have some kids that are really versatile and can play multiple positions. We don’t have like a go-to person for every position … they all play different positions for the most part. I think our pitching is consistent, but I don’t think we have any overpowering pitchers.”

White likes the way the team has come together.

“We haven’t seen a lot of the egos or had any problem with that,” White said. “They’ve all supported each other and get along great. It’s been fun to watch that. I think it’s helped them gel on the field by how well they get along off the field.”

In a strange twist, none of the coaches for the Dothan team coached during the regular season. The Dixie Boys league is comprised of boys ages 13 and 14, but then the All-Star teams are split into 13u and 14u.

“When they picked the 13u all-star team, they called a few of us who had coached in the past and said, ‘Look, there were no dads of 13-year-olds coaching the five (Dixie Boys 13-14) teams during the regular season, so we need some of you to coach,’” White said. “So there were a few of us who got together … Keith Creel, Justin Fetsko, Jonathan Smith and myself … and we’ve all kind of done it together.”

With the World Series being in Opelika, White expects plenty of fan support, as was the case during the state tournament.

“Our stands were full,” White said. “We have a great group of parents and it’s a great group of kids. A lot of them knew each other, but even the ones who didn’t have kind of gelled. The kids have just gotten along really well.”

Team members are: Crawford Heisner, Grayson Creel, Blake Murdock, Dalton Frederick, Simon Nguyen, Camden Mendheim, William Mitchell, Tyler Smith, Michael Elliott, Houston Fetsko, Hagan Holloway and Kasey White. Coaches are Brandy White, Keith Creel, Justin Fetsko and Jonathan Smith.