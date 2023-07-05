Experience playing together matters.

At least, the Dothan National, Dothan American and Taylor/Rehobeth all-stars are counting on that factor as they compete in this week’s state Dixie Youth Boys Division I Ozone 12U State Tournament at the G. Marvin Lewis Youth Sports Complex inside Westgate Park.

The three local teams are among 14 clubs competing for the top spot at the tournament, which starts Friday and finishes with the championship round on Tuesday afternoon. The tournament winner earns a trip to the Ozone World Series in Ruston, La., starting on Aug 4.

Dothan National, Dothan American and Taylor/Rehobeth are three of five Wiregrass teams in the tournament. Troy and Eufaula are the others.

Other tournament teams include Montgomery teams Southeastern, AUM and Montgomery American plus Auburn Orange and Auburn Blue from Auburn, Municipal from Mobile along with Opelika, Greenville and Decatur American.

“It is basically the same team we took to the coach-pitch state tournament at Decatur four-five years ago, so this is a good team with a bunch of kids that have been playing together for a long time,” Dothan National coach Clarke Walker said of the all-stars from Westgate.

“We are excited about our group,” Dothan American head coach Robert Bass said of his all-star team from James Oates Park. “It is a good group. The kids have played a lot of baseball together (in all-stars). I believe eight of the 11 have been together (in all stars) since they were seven.”

Taylor-Rehobeth coach Brent Nance said his team also has a similar make-up.

“All these kids have been playing together for a long time, ever since they were 5-years old,” Nance said. “They are a good feisty team.”

The three teams along with the other 11 begin tournament play on Friday as all 14 teams play on the opening day. Following opening ceremonies at 9 a.m., the action starts at 11 a.m., including Dothan National against Eufaula on Field 3. The other opening game features defending tournament champion Southeastern against Auburn Orange on Field 1.

Dothan American starts its tournament play at 1 p.m. against Opelika on Field 3. Montgomery American plays Decatur American on Field 1 at the same time.

At 3 p.m., the area’s third team, Taylor/Rehobeth, plays Municipal on Field 1 and Auburn Blue meets Greenville on Field 3. The opening day concludes with a 5 p.m. game, pitting AUM versus Troy.

The double-elimination tournament continues on Saturday with three losers’ bracket games (1 and 3 p.m.) and three winners’ bracket games (3 and 5 p.m.).

Games continue on Sunday and Monday before the championship game on Tuesday at 3 p.m. A second championship game, if needed, would follow.

“It is a great thing for Dothan anytime it can host a state tournament and this year is no different,” said tournament director Jeff Speed, who is the deputy state director. “It is just the older guys this time. Last year, we had the 8U World Series at James Oates Park.

“Anytime we can get state tournaments or the World Series in Dothan for the facilities we have got, it is great. It will be a great economic impact on Dothan because of the hotel rooms used, the restaurants and gas. All that is a big thing for the city.”

Dothan National received an automatic bid for this year’s state tournament as the host team, while Dothan American earned its spot by winning the district title over Taylor/Rehobeth. Taylor/Rehobeth advanced as the district’s runner-up.

Walker hopes hosting the event will help give his team an extra edge.

“Playing at home will give them (the kids) the confidence that they need to do well,” Walker said. “Maybe playing at home and in front of the home crowd will light a fire under them and some magic can happen.”

A year ago, both Dothan teams had strong postseason performances.

Dothan American finished runner-up to Southeastern at the state tournament, while its rookie Ozone team won the state title. Several players are back this year.

“We have two players – Winston Bass and Nash Chandler – who played in the 12u Ozone team that finished state runner-up in Enterprise,” Dothan American coach Bass said. “We have five players who were on the rookie team that won the state championship up in Russellville. Those were George Atkinson, Trevor Dillard, Slade Woodham, Malachi Toliver and Sloan Thomas.”

Dothan National, meanwhile, finished runner-up at the Ozone Rookie Tournament.

Griffin Bush, Cam Collins and Jaxon Morales were all all-stars from last year’s Ozone team that competed at state in Russellville.

Walker said his team has a good mixture of pitching and hitting.

“We have four pitchers that I think can get us through and we have some big hitters,” Walker said. “We have some big ole boys that can hit it hard. I like our offense.”

Walker added the pitching staff is solid.

“From our No. 4 pitcher to our No. 1, there is not much difference. They can all throw strikes.”

Dothan American’s Bass feels good about his team’s pitching and defense. He feels staying consistent and calm will be keys for his players at the tournament.

“I am hoping consistency will be a strength of ours,” Bass said. “We stress defense. We think we can hit the ball pretty well, but we also have to be patient during the games. These are young kids and it’s easy to let emotion go high or low, so we will be stressing patience to the kids. I think if we can be patient, the hits will come.”

Taylor/Rehobeth, as it has done most of the year, will rely on its pitching to establish control of games.

“Our team is based off pitching -- having good strong pitching and have everything else follow,” Nance said.

The Taylor/Rehobeth coach said his team enters after some competitive performances, something he hopes help confidence-wise at the state tournament.

“We have had some good tournaments leading up to the state and some good competitive games,” Nance said. “We have had some good practices the last few days too so I am encouraged that they will put up a good showing at state. I think they are ready to go compete. That is what they do – they always go out and compete and never give up.

“We have had a lot of games that have come down to the end that they have pulled out. A few they didn’t, but in the long run, all that will help them.”

Team members for Dothan Nationals are George Adkinson, Winston Bass, Nash Chandler, Dawson Deloney, Trevor Dillard, Kayleb Parker, Sloan Thomas, Malachi Toliver, Judson Tyler, Aiden Wallace and Slade Woodham. The head coach is Robert Bass. Keith Adkinson and Scott Woodham are the assistant coaches.

Team members for Dothan American are Ayden Ammons, Griffin Bush, Cam Collins, Rhett Farris, Tyler Gallardo, Jaxon Morales, Jake Murdock, Alex Prado, Will Robinson, Hudson Walker and Dakariyun Williams. The head coach is Clarke Walker. Bobby Gallardo and Derek Robinson are the assistant coaches.

Members of the Taylor/Rehobeth team are Colby Arriaga, Bryson Gibson, Gavin Grubbs, Westin Grubbs, Colton Hurst (injured), Maddox Kendall, Ryles Love, Brady Merritt, Ty Nance, Carson Poe, Kadan Poe and Bryon Williams. The head coach is Brent Nance. Luke Gibson and Chris Summerlin are the assistant coaches.