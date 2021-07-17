Dothan American earns runner-up in recent Dixie Minor state baseball tournament

Dothan American recently finished runner-up in the Dixie Minor (9-10 age group) state baseball tournament in Greenville.

Dothan made it to the championship game before falling to Andalusia, 3-2. Andalusia also gave Dothan its first loss, 3-1, before the Dothan team battled back to make the title game in the double-elimination bracket.

During the 16-team tournament, Dothan defeated AUM 4-1, Alexandria 17-1 and Mobile Municipal twice by the scores of 8-2 and 10-4.

Leading hitters in the tournament for Dothan were Nash Chandler, Winston Bass and Sloan Thomas. The top pitchers were Slade Woodham, Jackson Gowen, Chandler and Bass.

Members of the team: George Adkinson, Winston Bass, Martin Ellis Boyd, Nash Chandler, Dawson Deloney, Trevor Dillard, Adam Gay, Gannon Golson, Jackson Gowen, Sloan Thomas, Malachi Toliver and Slade Woodham. Head coach was Robert Bass with assistant coaches Scott Woodham and Keith Adkinson.